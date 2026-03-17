Huntress Agentic Security Platform Expands with New Posture Management Products that Proactively Reduce Attack Surface and Improve Cyber Resilience

COLUMBIA, Md., March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntress today announced Managed Endpoint Security Posture Management (ESPM) and Managed Identity Security Posture Management (ISPM) , expanding its Agentic Security Platform to deliver end-to-end protection across endpoint, identity, and human risk in the age of AI. Demonstrating its rapid innovation, Huntress built Managed ESPM from the ground up and developed Managed ISPM in less than four months by leveraging expertise and capabilities from its Inside Agent acquisition in November 2025. These products now empower customers to proactively close common security gaps like misconfigurations, excessive permissions, and unauthorized applications within a unified platform.

Unlike legacy security posture management tools that require dedicated expertise and heavy manual oversight, Huntress uses threat intelligence from its AI-centric security operations center (SOC) and millions of protected endpoints and identities to continuously define, deploy, and maintain security controls on behalf of customers. By providing the security expertise and technical capabilities that have previously limited access to security posture management tools, the products enable organizations to reduce the number of incidents they face while ensuring they maintain a consistent, hardened security posture across environments.

“Most organizations don't have a clear picture of their security posture, especially across endpoints. On average, one-third of workplace endpoint devices are unmanaged, and more than half of those are completely invisible and unsecured," said Gabe Knuth, Principal Analyst at Omdia. “Addressing this rather large problem starts with developing best practices to deal with these devices, then having the resources and expertise to apply those best practices consistently, monitor for drift, and respond fast enough to stay ahead of increasing device proliferation. Solutions that help organizations automatically enforce these policies and fix gaps are critical to stopping today's most common attacks.”

Huntress recently reported that abuse of remote monitoring and management (RMM) tools surged 277% year-over-year, while mailbox manipulation and OAuth abuse accounted for nearly 30% of all identity-based threats. Huntress Managed ESPM and Managed ISPM harden endpoints and identities against security gaps like these, which cybercriminals exploit daily.

Managed ESPM: Helps teams control which applications can run across endpoints to block unauthorized tools like rogue RMMs, prioritize and remediate endpoint vulnerabilities through an integration with Microsoft Defender for Endpoint, and quickly demonstrate compliance with dashboards and out-of-the-box reports that reduce attestation time from days to minutes.

Helps teams control which applications can run across endpoints to block unauthorized tools like rogue RMMs, prioritize and remediate endpoint vulnerabilities through an integration with Microsoft Defender for Endpoint, and quickly demonstrate compliance with dashboards and out-of-the-box reports that reduce attestation time from days to minutes. Managed ISPM: Applies expert-built identity policies to Microsoft 365 based on Microsoft guidance, industry standards, and real-world attacker techniques. It continuously assesses Entra ID and Conditional Access for gaps and automatically rolls back unauthorized changes within minutes before attackers can exploit them.

“Across the millions of endpoints and identities we protect, we see attackers exploiting the same security gaps over and over again,” said Prakash Ramamurthy, CPO at Huntress. “We built Managed ESPM and Managed ISPM to close those gaps before attackers can exploit them. This marks a major expansion for us, as customers now get a comprehensive agentic security platform that not only stops hackers from getting in the door, but also provides the industry-leading threat detection and response they rely on when adversaries do get past controls.”

More information on Huntress Managed ESPM and Managed ISPM will be available at RSA Conference, where attendees can stop by booth S-3301. Both products are available via the Early Access program to help organizations begin hardening endpoints and identities across environments, with General Availability to follow by Summer 2026.

"Managing endpoint security posture across our clients' environments requires deep expertise and constant attention to keep up with application control policies, operating system configurations, browser settings, and more," said Tzvi Shoop, Cyber Security Consultant at Digacore. "After trialing Managed ESPM in the alpha program, we've seen firsthand how Huntress can take that entire burden off our plate and maintain our clients' endpoints in a hardened state. Their openness and honesty throughout the process have been refreshing, and the results have been transformational for our team. We're excited to see they're bringing this same approach to identities too."

To learn more, visit the Managed ESPM and Managed ISPM pages for details.

Additional resources:

Read the blog to discover how Huntress Managed ESPM and Managed ISPM continuously harden endpoints and identities to stop attacks before they happen.

to discover how Huntress Managed ESPM and Managed ISPM continuously harden endpoints and identities to stop attacks before they happen. Attending RSA Conference ? Stop by booth S-3301 to learn how security posture management can identify and close security gaps across your organization.

About Huntress

Huntress is a global cybersecurity company on a mission to make enterprise-grade products accessible to all businesses. Purpose-built from the ground up, the Huntress Agentic Security Platform unleashes end‑to‑end protection in the age of AI. From Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) to Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), Security Awareness Training (SAT), and Security Posture Management, the Huntress Agentic Security Platform is targeted protection for endpoints, identities, data, and employees, delivering trusted outcomes and valuable peace of mind.



Its 24/7 AI-centric Security Operations Center (SOC) is powered by a team of world-renowned engineers, researchers, and security analysts dedicated to stopping cyber threats before they cause harm. Huntress is often the first to respond to major hacks and incidents, with its expert security team sharing real-time tradecraft analysis and actionable advisories with the community.

Currently safeguarding over 4 million endpoints and 10 million identities, Huntress empowers internal security and IT teams and Managed Service Providers (MSPs) worldwide to protect their businesses with enterprise-grade, accessible security products.



As long as hackers keep hacking, Huntress keeps hunting. Join the hunt at www.huntress.com and follow us on X , Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn .