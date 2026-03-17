DIDWW integrates phone.systems™ cloud PBX with ActiveCampaign CRM

DUBLIN, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIDWW , a global telecom provider of premium-quality SIP trunking and two-way SMS services, has announced a new integration between its cutting-edge cloud PBX, phone.systems™, and ActiveCampaign CRM. Designed to help businesses streamline customer communications, this integration synchronizes contact data, automatically logs calls, and provides deeper visibility into customer interactions – all within a single connected workflow.



With this integration, phone.systems™ users can connect their ActiveCampaign accounts to automatically match inbound and outbound calls with CRM contacts. Calls are logged directly within ActiveCampaign, enabling sales and support teams to maintain accurate, up-to-date communication histories without the need for manual data entry. In addition to call logging, automatic contact synchronization between the two platforms ensures that customer information remains consistent across systems at all times. Further enhancing the integration, AI-powered call insights within phone.systems™ provide teams with greater visibility into conversation outcomes, helping organizations optimize customer engagement and overall operational efficiency.

“Integrating phone.systems™ with ActiveCampaign allows businesses to connect their communication workflows directly with their CRM environment,” said Vladas Juozapavicius, phone.systems™ Product Manager at DIDWW. “By automating contact synchronization and call journaling, organizations can save time, reduce manual work, and gain more value from every customer interaction.”

This latest addition expands the growing list of CRM platforms supported by phone.systems™. Alongside ActiveCampaign, DIDWW’s cloud PBX integrates effortlessly with leading CRM solutions such as Salesforce, HubSpot, Pipedrive, Zendesk, Zoho and monday CRM, enabling organizations to seamlessly align voice communications with their existing business workflows.

The ActiveCampaign integration can be configured directly within the phone.systems™ interface. Detailed setup instructions are available in DIDWW’s official documentation: ActiveCampaign and phone.systems™ integration .

About DIDWW

DIDWW is a licensed telecom operator specializing in fully compliant phone numbers, voice, and messaging services across 90+ countries. The company is continuously expanding its coverage and currently holds telecom licenses in 30 countries, with its own numbering resources in 18 of those regions.

The company’s innovative cloud PBX solution, phone.systems™ , enables businesses to create streamlined communication systems. Enhanced by AI-driven tools, seamless CRM integrations, and multiplatform apps for Windows, iOS, macOS, and Android, phone.systems™ delivers an unparalleled user experience.

DIDWW also employs automated quality and abuse monitoring, all supported by a professional, in-house customer support team available 24/7/365.

For more information, visit https://www.didww.com/ .

Press Contact:

Vilija Simkiene

Marketing Department

vilija.s@didww.com

www.didww.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3a1358be-a54a-4adc-88e2-855ce34ebe2b



