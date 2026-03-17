Stewards Partners with Overnight Engine to Deploy AI Infrastructure Across its Private Credit Platform

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stewards Inc. (OTC: SWRD), a diversified financial company operating across private credit, real assets and digital finance, today announced that it has selected Overnight Engine to partner with on the deployment of workflow-specific AI infrastructure across underwriting and credit operations on the company’s private credit platform.

The initiative reflects Stewards’ continued investment in scalable technology infrastructure to support disciplined credit execution as the platform grows. The deployment is designed to improve speed, consistency and transparency across underwriting workflows while preserving human oversight and final decision authority. The system is designed to automate document intake, extract and structure financial data, execute workflow checks and underwriting logic, and generate evidence-backed outputs for review by Stewards’ underwriting team.

“Building scalable infrastructure around underwriting and credit operations is a priority for us as the platform grows,” said Vaughan Korte, Chief Operating Officer of Stewards Inc. “This initiative is about equipping our team with better tools to evaluate opportunities efficiently while maintaining the disciplined credit standards that define our platform.”

“Most AI tools today are generic chatbot assistants,” said Ak Tyagi, CEO of Overnight Engine. “We’re building something fundamentally different: private AI infrastructure that operates directly inside critical workflows—where decisions must be evidence-backed, auditable, and ultimately controlled by humans. We’re excited to support Stewards as they build a scalable underwriting and credit operations platform that enables evidence-based decisions, keeps humans in the loop, and continuously improves from real-world outcomes.”

The collaboration reflects Stewards’ broader strategy of combining private credit expertise with technology-enabled infrastructure to support scalable and disciplined credit operations.

The deployment is designed to support Stewards’ underwriting workflow from document intake through credit analysis and downstream operational actions. Exception cases will continue to be routed to Stewards’ underwriting professionals to ensure final credit decisions stay human-driven. Because the Overnight Engine system is deployed privately within Stewards’, it can ingest operational data and improve over time through reviewer feedback and company-specific context. As the system is used, it can become increasingly aligned with Stewards’ underwriting standards, edge cases, and operational patterns, creating a more tailored and effective operational capability than generic AI tools alone.

The system is also designed to provide evidence-backed outputs and audit-friendly workflow support for high-stakes, document-heavy processes where transparency, consistency and human oversight are essential. As Stewards scales its credit platform, technology infrastructure is expected to play an increasingly vital role in supporting greater underwriting throughput without requiring proportional headcount growth.

The collaboration supports Stewards’ broader digital strategy of integrating technology into its private credit platform. By combining disciplined underwriting with purpose-built data and workflow systems, the company is laying the groundwork for a scalable financial platform designed to expand responsible access to capital for small and mid-sized businesses.

About Overnight Engine

Overnight Engine develops workflow-specific artificial intelligence systems designed to support complex operational processes.

The company’s technology enables organizations to ingest and interpret operational documents, execute structured workflow steps across internal systems, generate evidence-backed outputs for human review and continuously improve through systematic reviewer feedback.

Rather than providing generic AI tools, Overnight Engine builds systems tailored to specific business workflows, allowing organizations to deploy AI in ways that support real-world operational execution while keeping humans in control of final decisions.

Website: https://overnightengine.com

Leadership

Akshaj “Ak” Tyagi – CEO, Overnight Engine

Akshaj “Ak” Tyagi leads Overnight Engine’s vision, strategy and technical development. His experience spans enterprise AI systems, product development and research in large language models. Prior to founding Overnight Engine, Mr. Tyagi worked on enterprise AI initiatives at Deloitte, including generative AI deployments in highly regulated environments. He holds degrees in statistics, computer science and physics.

Sidharth Shamshabad – Vice President, Overnight Engine

Sidharth Shamshabad is Vice President at Overnight Engine, where he leads product security and GPU inference optimization. His work focuses on ensuring Overnight Engine’s infrastructure is secure, enterprise-ready and built for high-stakes operational environments. Prior to Overnight Engine, Mr. Shamshabad worked in security engineering at Salesforce, where he helped develop internal AI-driven monitoring systems designed to detect anomalies and automate operational responses.

About Stewards Inc.

Stewards Inc. (OTC: SWRD) is a diversified private credit, real asset and digital finance platform advancing responsible growth through disciplined underwriting, technology-driven analytics and transparent governance. The company provides scalable financing and structured credit solutions to small and mid-sized businesses across the United States and is building a portfolio of income-producing real estate and digital treasury assets designed to enhance long-term balance sheet strength.

Connect With Stewards

Website: https://stewards.com

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events or the future financial performance of Stewards Inc. (the “Company”) and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “potential,” “continues,” or similar terminology. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected benefits of the partnership with Overnight Engine and the development of the AI system, the company’s technology infrastructure strategy, growth strategy, expansion plans, financial performance, and future business prospects.

These forward-looking statements reflect the company’s current expectations and projections based on information available as of the date of this release and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to general economic, financial and business conditions; the company’s leadership going forward; changes in market demand; the company’s ability to successfully execute its strategic initiatives, including the successful development and integration of the artificial intelligence system; technology and operational risks associated with AI deployment in credit underwriting; the company’s ability to complete complementary acquisitions and dispositions that benefit the company; the company’s continued ability to pay operating costs and meet demand for its financial products, services and real estate operations; the company’s ability to integrate its newly acquired real estate operations with its existing revenue-based funding solutions; competition in the financial services and real estate industries; regulatory compliance; and other risks detailed from time to time in the company’s filings with the OTC Markets, including its most recent annual report and subsequent quarterly reports.

The company cautions investors that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Stewards Inc.

4300 N. University Drive, D-105

Lauderhill, FL 33351

Investor Contact:

Scott McGowan

Chief Marketing Officer

833-328-6477

Email: ir@stewards.com