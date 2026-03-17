Canon Recognized at Global iF Design Awards for 32nd Consecutive Year

Aquilion Rise CT scanner wins top iF Gold Award

 | Source: Canon U.S.A., Inc. Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Melville, NY, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon Inc., the parent company of Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, recently announced that eight Canon product designs were recognized by iF International Forum Design GmbH at the iF Design Award 2026. This year marks the 32nd consecutive year in which Canon has won iF Design Awards.

Canon Medical Systems Corporation’s Aquilion Rise CT scanner was selected for an iF Gold Award, the highest distinction.

To read the full Canon Inc. release and see the list of winners, please visit here.

About Canon U.S.A. Inc.
Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States, Canada, Latin America, and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $29.5 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc., as of 2025 has ranked in the top-10 for U.S. patents granted for 42 consecutive years. † Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit www.usa.canon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/canonusa.

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                iF Design Award 2026

                        

                
            
            
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