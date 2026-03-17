Take 5 Oil Change Opens New Shop in Greensboro, Meets Growing Demand for Convenient Car Care

GREENSBORO, N.C., March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Take 5 Oil Change, a leading provider of fast, friendly, and simple car maintenance, announced today the grand opening of its newest Greensboro shop at 4637 W Gate City Blvd., locally owned and operated by Quick Lube of Carolina - EB Partners. The new location marks the brand’s third shop in Greensboro, bringing fast and simple routine car maintenance to local drivers. Featuring three service bays, customers can remain comfortably in their car while receiving a high-quality oil change in about 10 minutes.

“Take 5 was built for drivers who rely on their vehicles every day and don’t have time for the waiting room,” said Phil Hoblet, Senior Vice President of Franchise at Take 5 Oil Change. “Our Take 5 locations deliver a stay-in-your-car, consistent, reliable experience that fits into real life — whether you’re commuting, running errands, or managing a busy family schedule.”

At every Take 5 Oil Change, customers stay comfortably in their cars while technicians complete a high-quality oil change in about 10 minutes. Every service includes free tire pressure checks, fluid top-offs, and complimentary bottled water. This simple, customer-first model has helped Take 5 Oil Change build loyalty and fuel strong growth across almost 1,300 locations nationwide.

“Drivers want car care that’s quick, transparent, and dependable,” said TC Ewing, Partner of Quick Lube of Carolina - EB Partners. “With Take 5 Oil Change, we’re able to deliver a consistent experience that local customers can count on during every visit.”

To celebrate the grand opening, Take 5 Oil Change is offering customers $25 toward any oil change for a limited time. Take 5 Oil Change also honors service members with a year-round 25% discount on oil changes for all U.S. military veterans and active-duty personnel at participating locations. In addition, the brand proudly supports Folds of Honor, providing educational scholarships to the families of fallen and disabled service members.

For more information or to find a Take 5 Oil Change location near you, please visit take5.com/locations.

ABOUT TAKE 5 OIL CHANGE

Take 5 Oil Change® revolutionized the industry in 1984 by introducing the stay-in-your-car oil change, making vehicle maintenance faster, easier, and more convenient. The brand has grown to almost 1,300 company-owned and franchised service centers across North America. Known for its quick, friendly service, Take 5 Oil Change completes oil changes in about 10 minutes on average, while also checking tire pressure, topping off essential fluids and performing routine vehicle maintenance. As part of Driven Brands™, the largest automotive services company in North America, Take 5 Oil Change continues to grow its presence across the U.S. and Canada. For more information or to find a location, visit take5.com or follow along on Facebook and Instagram. To learn more about Take 5 Oil Change franchise opportunities, visit https://take5franchise.com/.





New Take 5 Oil Change in Greensboro

Media Contact:

Konnect Agency

take5@konnectagency.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4ae94da4-51f3-47e0-b133-c58f9f8930c3