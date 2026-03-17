Glo Fiber Launches Lightning-Fast Fiber Internet in Springettsbury Township, Pennsylvania

EDINBURG, Va., March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glo Fiber, powered by Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) (Nasdaq: SHEN), has launched its 100% fiber optic broadband service in initial neighborhoods in Springettsbury Township, Pennsylvania. Construction is expected to be completed by the summer of 2026, providing more than 7,000 homes and businesses with a reliable, future-proof option for high-speed internet service. As construction continues, residents will receive advance notice via mail, and they can check availability or sign up for service at www.glofiber.com. Glo Fiber offers super-fast, reliable fiber internet to over 100,000 homes and businesses throughout the Central Pennsylvania area.

“Springettsbury Township is delighted that Glo Fiber has chosen to invest in our community with its advanced fiber-optic network,” said Mark Hodgkinson, Township Manager. “Their fiber-optic high-speed internet service will provide an additional option to our residents and businesses.”

Glo Fiber provides super-fast, symmetrical upload and download speeds of up to 8 gigabits per second (Gbps). Fiber-to-the-home technology and Shentel’s 19,000-mile regional fiber network enable Glo Fiber to deliver high speeds, low latency, and unparalleled internet reliability. The company has earned a reputation for providing superior local customer service across its markets, including its growing list of communities in Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Ohio, and Delaware. In addition to high-speed internet, Glo Fiber offers phone service, video service, and Wi-Fi for a seamless connection anywhere in your home or business.

“Springettsbury is the latest York County community to gain access to Glo Fiber’s all‑fiber network, continuing our steady expansion throughout the region,” said Chris Kyle, VP of Industry Affairs & Regulatory at Shentel. “Our 100% fiber infrastructure provides exceptional reliability and consistent, symmetrical speeds that power remote work, online learning, and local business growth. Most importantly, this launch gives residents and businesses a competitive, future‑proof broadband option designed to meet their needs today and for years to come.”

Glo Fiber takes great pride in several key differentiators compared to our competitors:

Fiber-to-the-home technology with exceptional reliability

Multi-Gig, symmetrical download and upload speeds up to 8 Gbps

Dedicated local customer service support team

Local teams dedicated to supporting the communities we serve

To learn more about Glo Fiber, please visit www.glofiber.com/en/local/pa for residential service and www.glofiberbusiness.com for commercial service.

About Glo Fiber

Glo Fiber provides next-generation fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) multi-gigabit broadband internet access, live streaming TV, and digital phone service powered by Shentel (Nasdaq: SHEN). With services now available to more than 425,000 homes and businesses, Glo Fiber offers reliable, symmetrical broadband service using state-of-the-art technology, including XGS-PON 10 Gbps networks.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art fiber optic and cable networks to residential and commercial customers in eight contiguous states in the eastern United States. Shentel’s services include: broadband internet, video, voice, high-speed Ethernet, dark fiber leasing, and managed network services. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 19,000 route miles of fiber. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

Media Contact:

Jennifer McDowell, Shentel

Jennifer.McDowell@emp.shentel.com

540-984-5055

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1317f9ca-ebfd-460e-a44c-cc7cd8e20a39.