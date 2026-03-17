AMPECO Launches CoOperator, an AI Operations Agent for EV Charging Networks

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA - March 17, 2026 - AMPECO, the EV charging management platform trusted by 190+ operators across 70+ countries, today launched CoOperator. The AI-powered operations agent provides charging network operators using the AMPECO platform with automated root cause diagnostics, a conversational interface to their entire network, and the ability to execute operational actions in plain language. AMPECO will demonstrate CoOperator at the EV Charging Summit & Expo (EVCS) in Las Vegas on March 18.

Larger Networks, Bigger Opportunity

US charging networks are expanding rapidly. Utilities, retail brands, and fleet operators are building at scale, while specialized networks are focusing on highway corridors, workplace charging, and multi-family residential. Both paths mean larger, more sophisticated operations. CoOperator is built for this moment: an AI operations agent that enables teams to manage growing networks with the same efficiency they have today, whether that means diagnosing a session issue instantly, changing pricing across partner locations in a single conversation, or getting a full root cause analysis the moment a charger goes offline.

Automated Diagnosis on Demand

CoOperator introduces what AMPECO calls Insights: structured, one-click root cause analyses for the operational problems that consume the most time. Three types are available at launch.

Session Insights analyze a charging session in full: metadata, charging periods, tariff snapshots, transaction records, OCPP message logs, and OCPI logs for roaming sessions. The output is a complete diagnosis, including session quality assessment, root cause, driver behavior analysis, and specific recommendations for both immediate resolution and future prevention.

Authorization Insights trace exactly why a driver was unable to charge, whether the cause is an expired RFID token, a payment failure, a network error, a fraud trigger, or a business rule conflict. The system explains the root cause with confidence levels and recommended actions, so the operator can answer the driver's question on the spot.

Issue Insights are generated automatically the moment a hardware fault or connectivity loss is detected, with no manual trigger required. The analysis covers root cause with confidence level, scope assessment, supporting evidence from historical data, and a recommended resolution path. Scope assessment distinguishes between a problem isolated to one charger, one affecting an entire location, and a pattern across a specific hardware model fleet-wide.

Regardless of type, every Insight delivers the same output structure: immediate actions, prevention strategies, follow-up steps, supporting evidence, confidence levels, and historical context.

"Growing a charging network should be exciting, not overwhelming. CoOperator takes the operational complexity off the table," said Michael Greenberg, SVP of Growth at AMPECO. "CoOperator lets operators add locations, adjust pricing, and troubleshoot across their entire network through a single conversation. Every action is confirmed before it runs. That makes it easier to keep growing."

The Conversational Interface

CoOperator lives as a persistent sidebar across every screen in the AMPECO operator dashboard. It draws from live charging data, the full platform codebase, all technical documentation, and each operator's system configuration, so that it understands how features actually work, not just what they're called.

Operators interact in natural language, asking about the network, configurations, release changes, or how a specific feature works. There is no command syntax to learn and no training required.

CoOperator Takes Action

Beyond information and diagnosis, CoOperator executes operational actions: creating chargers, updating pricing across locations, configuring session validation thresholds, and managing user groups. The interaction follows a consistent flow. The operator begins by stating their needs, after which CoOperator details the proposed changes and their impact. The operator then reviews and confirms. The action is completed. Every consequential change requires explicit confirmation before execution.

Trust by Design

Every customer's CoOperator instance is physically isolated. This is an architectural guarantee, not a permission setting. No tenant can access another tenant's data.

Operator data is never used for model training. AMPECO uses operational learnings, but they are human-curated, stripped of all identifiable or proprietary data, and shared only as generic domain knowledge. The raw data stays with the customer. Every action CoOperator takes is logged with a full audit trail, and all operations execute within the operator's existing permission model.

Availability

CoOperator is now available to all AMPECO customers, with 1,000 tokens included each month at no additional cost. Operators can activate CoOperator via the AMPECO Marketplace or by contacting their Account Manager. The AMPECO team will be at the EV Charging Summit & Expo in Las Vegas on March 18, 2026, with live CoOperator demonstrations.

Later this year, AMPECO plans to introduce CoOperator Workforce: autonomous AI workers operating in the background, handling routine network operations without manual intervention. API and MCP (Model Context Protocol) access will follow, enabling integration into existing workflows and toolchains.









About AMPECO

AMPECO is the global EV charging management software platform trusted by 190+ charging network operators across 70+ markets to launch, operate, and grow their networks. White-label and hardware-agnostic, it serves as operators' central software backbone, giving them full ownership of their brand, data, and business model. Powerful APIs enable customization, extensibility, and integration with any software tool or service. Built with AI at its core, AMPECO enables operators to manage the full complexity of their networks with intelligence embedded at every layer. For more information, visit ampeco.com .

Media contact:

Dimitar Atanasov

Brand and Communications Manager, AMPECO

dimitar.atanasov@ampeco.com

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