EASE Logistics' Mike Rill Among Supply Chain's 2026 Pros to Know

DUBLIN, Ohio, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EASE Logistics announced today that Mike Rill, director of business development, has been named a 2026 Pro to Know by Supply & Demand Chain Executive , one of the supply chain industry's most competitive annual recognitions. This marks the third consecutive year Rill has received the honor. The award spotlights executives whose work serves as a roadmap for leaders looking to leverage the supply chain as a competitive advantage. Rill was recognized in the Top Transportation Innovators category, which honors professionals driving change across freight, trucking, rail, air cargo and the broader transportation sector.

"Receiving this recognition three years in a row says everything about who Mike is and what he brings to this company every day," said Peter Coratola Jr., president and CEO, EASE Logistics. "His customers trust him, his team respects him and the results speak for themselves. We are proud to have him leading our business development efforts."

Rill did not come up through a sales program or a corporate training track. He worked nights on a freight dock at Wittenberg University to put himself through school, learning operations from the ground up while finishing his degree. That background now informs everything, how he talks to customers, how he spots problems before they escalate and how he built EASE's sales department into what it is today.

Since being promoted to director of business development, Rill has restructured the department, brought in new tools and worked closely with marketing to build a strategy tied directly to EASE's growth goals. He also played a key role in building out a full-service managed warehouse and distribution solution that EASE now actively sells.

"This one means a lot, but honestly, it belongs to the people around me," Rill said. "I grew up in this industry on a dock at night. You learn real fast what works and what does not. I just try to bring that same mindset to everything we do here."

Rill has also pushed sustainability past the talking points stage at EASE. He sourced partners with closed-loop practices that allow EASE to offer packaging made from 100 percent recycled corrugate — a move that cuts the company's carbon footprint and gives customers a product they can actually depend on.

On the workforce side, Rill was appointed to the board of directors for the CSCMP Columbus Roundtable , where he serves on the Young Professionals and Hospitality committees. He was invited to join a panel at the MBA Research and Curriculum Center in Columbus , helping to shape the logistics curriculum for trade schools and high schools across Ohio. He also stays connected to Wittenberg, speaking with students about what a career in supply chain actually looks like.

"When it comes to overcoming supply chain disruption, this year's pack of supply chain leaders left no stone unturned," said Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive and co-founder of the Women in Supply Chain Forum. "From AI implementation and warehouse automation to last-mile accuracy and returns management, they innovated, developed and executed on all cylinders, providing solutions, technologies and processes that move product from Point A to Point B in a way that almost seem seamless. And every year, I am honored to celebrate these supply chain professionals."

In the next 12 months, Rill plans to keep building out EASE's business development department while staying involved with the schools and organizations working to grow the next generation of logistics talent.

To view the full list of 2026 Pros to Know recipients, visit https://sdce.me/h6ychkwi . To learn more about other Supply & Demand Chain Executive awards, visit https://www.SDCExec.com/awards .

About EASE Logistics EASE takes an entirely different approach to logistics. Founded as a simple brokerage with a highly responsive and personalized customer service model, today we're a full-service logistics leader where humanity and technology drive. We're committed to delivering success 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, because we know that getting it right makes all the difference. Visit https://easelogistics.com/ to learn more.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and its sister publication, Food Logistics, also operate SCN Summit and the Women in Supply Chain Forum. Visit www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

Contact:

Makayla Cruz

makayla@leadcoverage.com