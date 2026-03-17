QCI Launches Agentic QCI Resorts, Bringing On-Premise AI Execution to Casino Operations

SAN DIEGO, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) today announced the launch of Agentic QCI Resorts, the next evolution of its flagship platform, embedding large language models (LLMs) directly into casino operations through a secure, on-premise architecture.

Built on the open Model Context Protocol (MCP) standard, Agentic QCI Resorts exposes core platform capabilities — including player development, marketing execution, and analytics — within an integrated large language model environment. The result is a natural-language interface capable of not only generating insights but executing real operational workflows.

“After decades in software engineering, I have never seen a shift of this magnitude,” said Andrew Cardno, CTO and Co-Founder of QCI. “Enterprise systems traditionally required structured interfaces and manual coordination. With Agentic QCI Resorts, operational intelligence is embedded directly into a conversational environment — securely, on-premise — allowing teams to execute through agent-driven workflows.”

Unlike standalone AI tools, Agentic QCI Resorts connects conversational intelligence directly to QCI’s operational infrastructure. Marketing teams can build and deploy campaigns through natural-language prompts. Player development teams can initiate and manage workflows autonomously. Analytics insights can be tied directly to operational action.

QCI has been an early adopter of large language models since 2023, beginning with QCI Co-Pilot and expanding into AI-driven operational intelligence. Agentic QCI Resorts represents the company’s most transformative release to date, extending AI from advisory capability to operational execution.

A defining feature of the release is its on-premise deployment model, designed to meet the regulatory and sovereignty requirements of the gaming industry.

“In highly regulated environments, control and confidentiality are critical,” said Ralph Thomas, CEO and Co-Founder of QCI. “Our architecture ensures properties can leverage advanced AI capabilities while maintaining full control of their data and operational knowledge.”

Internally, QCI reports that adopting agentic development methodologies has significantly accelerated product innovation, enabling faster expansion of platform capabilities.

Agentic QCI Resorts will be demonstrated at Booth #2735 during IGA 2026. Attendees can experience live demonstrations of agent-driven marketing execution, player development workflows, and embedded analytics.

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the QCI AGI Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Its advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 300 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and The Bahamas. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $42 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution — whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based — enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming and hospitality operations. QCI's data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Denver, Dallas, and Phoenix.

Main phone number: (858) 299.5715.

Learn more at https://quickcustomintelligence.com/ .

ABOUT DR. RALPH THOMAS

Dr. Ralph Thomas is the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Quick Custom Intelligence. Ralph is a product visionary in applied analytics and the founder of two companies that deliver solutions in casino gaming, education, and adult learning. As a gaming industry veteran, Dr. Thomas has substantial experience implementing analytics into single and multi-property gaming companies to drive tangible and measurable gains to the bottom line and has built business intelligence tools for multibillion-dollar casinos. Dr. Thomas is co-author of seven books and over 80 articles on applied analytics and data science in gaming, an inventor on dozens of patents, and understands gaming from raw data up through casino operations, giving him a unique, 360-degree view of the industry.

ABOUT ANDREW CARDNO

Andrew Cardno is a distinguished figure in the realm of artificial intelligence and data plumbing. With over two decades spearheading private Ph.D. and master’s level research teams, his expertise has made significant waves in data tooling. Andrew’s innate ability to innovate has led him to devise numerous pioneering visualization methods. Of these, the most notable is the deep zoom image format, a groundbreaking innovation that has since become a cornerstone in many of today’s mapping tools. His leadership acumen has earned him two coveted Smithsonian Laureates, and teams under his mentorship have clinched 40 industry awards, including three pivotal gaming industry transformation awards. Together with Dr. Ralph Thomas, the duo co-founded Quick Custom Intelligence, amplifying their collaborative innovative capacities. A testament to his inventive prowess, Andrew boasts over 150 patent applications. Across various industries — be it telecommunications with Telstra Australia, retail with giants like Walmart and Best Buy, or the medical sector with esteemed institutions like City of Hope and UCSD — Andrew’s impact is deeply felt. He has enriched the literature with insights, co-authoring 14 influential books with Dr. Thomas and contributing to over 100 industry publications. An advocate for community and diversity, Andrew’s work has touched over 100 Native American Tribal Resorts, underscoring his expansive and inclusive professional endeavors.