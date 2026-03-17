New York, NEW YORK, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WarmySender, a leading multi-channel outreach platform, has reached a significant milestone by reaching 10,000 users. This achievement underscores the platform's growing reputation as a trusted solution for agencies, SDR teams, and B2B founders seeking scalable prospecting without the need for multiple tool subscriptions.

Warmysender Reached 10000 Users, Now Support Multichannel Outreach and 20M Leads Database

With its innovative approach to cold email and LinkedIn automation, WarmySender has transformed how sales teams engage with prospects. The platform's unique features, such as a 99.4% inbox placement rate through peer-to-peer email warmup (A.H.D.E.) and 50 million+ unique email variations, have set a new standard in the industry.

In addition to reaching this user milestone, WarmySender has expanded its capabilities to support full multichannel outreach. This includes access to a comprehensive 20 million leads database, providing users with unparalleled resources to enhance their outreach strategies. The platform's ability to connect unlimited sending accounts, including Gmail, Outlook, and SMTP, along with LinkedIn accounts, offers users a unified inbox and real-time deliverability tracking.

"Reaching over 10,000 users is a testament to the effectiveness and reliability of our platform," said Numan Hamza, CEO of WarmySender. "Our commitment to innovation and user satisfaction drives us to continually enhance our offerings, ensuring that our clients have the tools they need to succeed in today's competitive market."

"Our expansion into multichannel outreach and the inclusion of a 20 million leads database marks a significant step forward in our mission to provide comprehensive solutions for sales teams globally," added Hamza.

WarmySender's dedication to providing a seamless and efficient outreach experience is evident in its continuous development and integration of advanced features. The platform's four-week account warmup ramp ensures 0% LinkedIn restrictions, further solidifying its position as a leader in the outreach industry.

Trusted by over 10,000 sales teams, WarmySender continues to empower its users with cutting-edge technology and resources. As the platform evolves, it remains committed to delivering exceptional service and support to its growing community of users.

About WarmySender

WarmySender is a multi-channel outreach platform for cold email and LinkedIn automation, built for agencies, SDR teams, and B2B founders who need scalable prospecting without multiple tool subscriptions. The platform delivers 99.4% inbox placement through peer-to-peer email warmup (A.H.D.E.), 50M+ unique email variations, and 0% LinkedIn restrictions via a 4-week account warmup ramp. Users connect their own inboxes (Gmail, Outlook, SMTP) and LinkedIn accounts with unlimited sending accounts, unified inbox, and real-time deliverability tracking. Trusted by 10,000+ sales teams, WarmySender supports full multichannel outreach and includes access to a 20M leads database.

Press Inquiries

Numan Hamza

hello [at] warmysender.com

+1-(307)-443-6458

https://warmysender.com/

60 E 42nd St #4600, New York, NY 10165, United States