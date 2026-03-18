zerohash Expands European Headquarters in Amsterdam to Support EU Growth

AMSTERDAM, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- zerohash , the infrastructure platform powering crypto, stablecoin, and tokenized asset capabilities for many of the world’s largest enterprises and financial institutions, today announced the formal expansion of its European headquarters in Amsterdam. The new office marks the next phase of zerohash’s continued growth in Europe and reinforces its commitment to serving clients across the European Economic Area (EEA) under local regulatory frameworks.

The move follows the company’s MiCAR authorization and builds on its existing European operations and growing pipeline of enterprise clients, including U.S.-based partners expanding into Europe under a unified regulatory framework, signaling accelerating adoption across the region. zerohash’s clients include Interactive Brokers , Worldpay, Gusto , Shift4, Morgan Stanley, Public.com and Tastytrade .

zerohash operates with employees across all major global regions, with strategic hubs in key financial and technology markets. The Amsterdam headquarters represents the company’s latest regional hub and further expands its established European presence as demand accelerates for regulated digital asset infrastructure across the EU, EEA, and UK.

The Amsterdam office now serves as zerohash’s central base for European operations following the company’s licensing under the EU’s Markets in Crypto Assets Regulation (MiCAR), which enables passporting across EU and EEA markets. From this hub, zerohash staff now support banks, brokerages, fintechs, and payments companies seeking to launch compliant crypto trading, stablecoin payments, and tokenized asset infrastructure across the region, building on existing client deployments already active in the region.

“Europe is entering a new phase of adoption for digital assets,” said Edward Woodford, Founder and CEO of Zerohash. “Establishing our European headquarters in Amsterdam reflects both the clarity MiCAR brings to the market and the momentum we’re already seeing across our global client base and growing demand from institutions looking to build with confidence across the EEA.”

zerohash selected Amsterdam as its European home because the Netherlands offers a robust regulatory environment and deep financial services talent pool. Amsterdam is perfectly positioned as zerohash’s gateway to the broader EU market.

The expansion builds on zerohash’s growing momentum in Europe, including receiving comprehensive MiCAR licensing for its full product suite, covering exchange, custody and transfer services, which enables the company to serve clients across the European Union and broader EEA through a single authorization framework. This regulatory foundation allows zerohash to help European institutions move beyond experimentation and into production use cases spanning brokerage, payments, and capital markets without added complexity, while also enabling U.S.-based clients to extend their products into Europe without rebuilding infrastructure or navigating fragmented regulations, with zerohash providing both the technical infrastructure and full regulatory compliance.

“The Dutch hub and licensing ensure that we are best positioned to offer the highest quality crypto asset services across the entire EU,” added Roeland Goldberg, Managing Director Europe at zerohash. “European demand has been particularly strong for stablecoin-powered account funding, merchant settlement, and cross-border payments, which are areas where always-on, programmable money offers clear advantages over legacy rails. zerohash’s growing footprint positions the company to support these use cases at scale while meeting the risk, compliance, and operational standards required by regulated financial institutions.”

About zerohash

zerohash is the leading infrastructure provider for crypto, stablecoin, and tokenized assets. Its API and embeddable dev-kit enable innovators to launch solutions across cross-border payments, commerce, trading, remittance, payroll, tokenization, and on- and off-ramps.

zerohash has a global regulatory footprint, with regulated entities in the EU, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Bermuda, and other jurisdictions. In the United States, Zero Hash LLC is a FinCEN-registered Money Services Business and a licensed Money Transmitter operating in 51 U.S. jurisdictions. Zero Hash Trust Company LLC is chartered by the North Carolina Commissioner of Banks as a non-depository trust company.

zerohash employs approximately 200 people globally, with offices in New York, Chicago, North Carolina, and Amsterdam.

Disclosures

zerohash services and product offerings may not be available in all jurisdictions. zerohash accounts are not subject to FDIC or SIPC protections or any equivalent protections outside the United States. zerohash’s enablement of any asset is not an endorsement or recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any crypto asset.

Contact: media@zerohash.com