Bitget lists Katana (KAT) for Spot Trading

VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), announced the addition of Katana (KAT) in the Innovation Zone and Public Chain Zone for spot trading. Trading for the KAT/USDT pair opens on March 18, 2026, 13:00 (UTC), with withdrawals available from March 19, 2026, 14:00 (UTC).

Katana (KAT) is a DeFi-focused Layer-2 blockchain engineered to transform passive liquidity into productive capital. Unlike traditional networks where bridged assets sit idle in a vault, Katana uses a "Vault Bridge" to automatically deposit those assets into low-risk, yield-generating strategies on Ethereum. This system transforms standard deposits into productive capital, with the generated earnings used to boost rewards for active users and deepen the network’s overall liquidity.

The protocol further stabilizes the ecosystem through a Chain-Owned Liquidity (COL) model, where 100% of the network's transaction fees are reinvested to fund liquidity across its primary primitives, including Sushi for spot exchange and Morpho for lending. Ultimately, Katana aims to consolidate fragmented capital into a high-velocity ecosystem, providing a sustainable foundation for long-term liquidity and efficient decentralized trading.

Bitget’s Universal Exchange (UEX) combines exchange grade infrastructure with OnChain access, giving users a single account to discover and trade millions of tokens across leading networks. While this open gateway enables broad market access without traditional listing bottlenecks, Bitget’s listing highlights a different tier of assets—projects with real backing, clear utility, strong community and partner support. Together, UEX offers both breadth and quality: universal discovery at scale, and curated opportunities for users who prefer to explore crypto's vastness. The addition of Katana (KAT) further enhances these opportunities, reinforcing Bitget’s role in bridging the gap between high-performance DeFi protocols and institutional-grade security within a single, secure, and intelligent trading ecosystem.

For more details on Katana (KAT), visit here.

About Bitget

Bitget is the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 100+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships with LALIGA and MotoGP™. Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry's lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

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