Jitterbit Secures Fourth Straight No. 1 Ranking in G2 Enterprise Implementation Index for iPaaS

Fourth consecutive quarter as No. 1 in Enterprise Implementation for iPaaS

Jitterbit App Builder delivers ROI to enterprises 13 months faster than the category average

Company outperforms category averages in Enterprise Implementation for EDI

Awarded 37 total badges across integration, automation and app development categories

ALAMEDA, Calif., March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jitterbit, a global leader in accelerating business transformation for enterprise systems, today announced it has once again been ranked No. 1 in the G2 Enterprise Implementation Index for iPaaS, Spring 2026. This marks the fourth consecutive quarter Jitterbit has secured the top spot in this highly competitive index, reinforcing the company’s commitment to delivering enterprise-grade automation solutions that provide strong speed-to-value for customers worldwide.

“There is no endorsement more meaningful than the ones that come directly from our users,” said Jitterbit President and CEO Bill Conner. “Four consecutive quarters of recognition as the No. 1 vendor in the G2 Enterprise Implementation Index for iPaaS is a powerful testament based entirely on the lived experience of our customers. It proves that Jitterbit Harmony is the most reliable, easy-to-adopt and fastest-to-deploy platform for AI-infused integration and automation.”

The recognition for Harmony, Jitterbit’s unified, AI-infused low-code platform, includes 37 badges in Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS), API Management, Electronic Data Interchange (EDI), Rapid Application Development (RAD), Workplace Innovation, Low-Code Development and No-Code Development, spanning global Grid Reports for enterprises, mid-market, and small businesses.

Unmatched iPaaS Implementation for Enterprises

For the fourth time in a row, Jitterbit decisively outperformed the category average in every key implementation metric for iPaaS, earning the Most Implementable badge:

Implementation Score: 80% (vs. 70% category average)

80% (vs. 70% category average) Ease of Setup: 93% (vs. 86% category average)

93% (vs. 86% category average) Average User Adoption: 73% (vs. 54% category average)

73% (vs. 54% category average) Average Months to Go Live: 1.74 (vs. 3.47 category average)

1.74 (vs. 3.47 category average) Total ROI: 6.86 months (vs. 15.64 months on average)

Jitterbit iPaaS was also awarded the Best Estimated ROI badge in the Enterprise Results Index for iPaaS, showcasing its ability to help enterprises achieve measurable business outcomes faster.

"Our focus is on delivering technology that accelerates productivity, streamlines integration processes, and consistently delivers a high level of performance for the enterprise," said Jitterbit Chief Technology Officer Manoj Chaudhary. "Being placed at the top for four quarters in a row is proof that our approach to implementation is repeatable, scalable, and sustainable."

Jitterbit App Builder Democratizes Enterprise App Development

In addition to its iPaaS leadership, Jitterbit App Builder was recognized as a top performer, ranking No. 2 in the Enterprise Implementation Index for Low-code Development Platforms. Infused with AI assistance, App Builder allows both IT and business users to create scalable, secure and compliant applications using natural language.

Jitterbit continues to lead with rapid deployment and high ease-of-use scores:

Implementation Score: 80% (vs. 70% category average)

80% (vs. 70% category average) Ease of Setup: 90% (vs. 86% category average)

90% (vs. 86% category average) Average Months to Go Live: 2.15 (vs. 4.02 category average)

2.15 (vs. 4.02 category average) Total ROI: 2.14 months (vs. 15.42 months on average)

By using natural language to create and manage applications, App Builder democratizes development, allowing organizations to quickly build prototypes and MVPs to address critical business needs while significantly reducing IT backlogs.

Jitterbit EDI: A Leader in Enterprise B2B Automation

Jitterbit continues to strengthen its position as a trusted solution for enterprise B2B automation, earning recognition as a Leader in the Enterprise Grid Report for Electronic Data Interchange (EDI). Fully integrated into the Harmony platform, Jitterbit EDI simplifies B2B workflows, eliminates silos, and accelerates operational efficiency.

In addition to earning the Best Estimated ROI badge in the Enterprise Results Index for EDI, Jitterbit outperformed the category average in key implementation metrics:

Implementation Score: 76% (vs. 72% category average)

76% (vs. 72% category average) Ease of Setup: 89% (vs. 85% category average)

89% (vs. 85% category average) Average Months to Go Live: 2.44 (vs. 3.08 category average)

With more than 1,000 pre-built trading partner connections and seamless ERP integrations, Jitterbit EDI enables companies to automate the exchange of critical documents while maintaining full compliance with partner guidelines.

Key G2 Grid Report Highlights

Jitterbit’s unified, AI-infused Harmony platform earned a total of 37 badges across various Spring 2026 Grid and Index Reports globally, including:

7 Leader Badges for iPaaS, API Management and EDI

Leader Badges for iPaaS, API Management and EDI 20 High Performer Badges for iPaaS, Workplace Innovation, API Management, RAD, Low- and No-Code Development

High Performer Badges for iPaaS, Workplace Innovation, API Management, RAD, Low- and No-Code Development 4 Badges for Low-Code Development Platforms - Best Estimated ROI, Easiest Setup (both Enterprise and Mid-Market) and Fastest Implementation

Badges for Low-Code Development Platforms - Best Estimated ROI, Easiest Setup (both Enterprise and Mid-Market) and Fastest Implementation 3 Badges for EDI - Highest User Adoption, Best Estimated ROI and Easiest Admin

Badges for EDI - Highest User Adoption, Best Estimated ROI and Easiest Admin 2 Badges for iPaaS - Best Estimated ROI and Most Implementable

Badges for iPaaS - Best Estimated ROI and Most Implementable 1 Badge for API Management - Best Estimated ROI

To learn more about Jitterbit Harmony, visit jitterbit.com/harmony.

About Jitterbit

For organizations ready to modernize and innovate, Jitterbit provides a unified AI-infused low code platform for integration, orchestration, automation, and app development that accelerates business transformation, boosts productivity, and unlocks value. The Jitterbit Harmony platform, including iPaaS, API Manager, App Builder and EDI, future-proofs operations, simplifies complexity and drives innovation for organizations globally. Learn more at www.jitterbit.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Geoff Blaine

Jitterbit

Email: geoff.blaine@jitterbit.com