Climb Partners with Checkmk to Expand Monitoring and Observability Offerings

EATONTOWN, N.J., March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB) announced the launch of its partnership with Checkmk, an industry‑recognized innovator in comprehensive, enterprise‑grade monitoring and observability.

Partnering with Checkmk enhances the solutions and support Climb provides to our resellers and MSPs as they navigate increasingly complex IT environments. With Checkmk’s powerful monitoring capabilities now available through Climb, partners gain a competitive advantage in addressing the rising complexity of customer infrastructures. This collaboration reinforces Climb’s mission to equip the channel with technologies that drive profitability and long‑term growth.

“We are seeing significantly growing demand for hybrid monitoring in the U.S. market, particularly among organizations with complex infrastructures,” said Matt Holton, VP Sales North America at Checkmk. “With Climb, we gain a strong distribution partner to scale this momentum effectively through the channel. Together, we enable MSPs, VARs, and system integrators to benefit from this development and sustainably expand their service offerings.”

The partnership with Climb marks a key step in Checkmk’s channel-led growth across North America. As a strategic distributor, Climb provides channel partners with streamlined access to Checkmk’s unified monitoring and observability platform, delivering deep visibility across hybrid environments and key domains including infrastructure, networks, and applications — from a single solution. Combined with enterprise-grade scalability, high automation, and an open-core architecture, Checkmk enables partners to confidently position, sell, and deploy a unified monitoring platform that scales seamlessly across diverse customer environments and use cases. Together, Checkmk and Climb will strengthen the partner network, drive reseller success, and grow their footprint in the U.S. market.

“Checkmk is an exceptional addition to our growing portfolio of monitoring and observability solutions,” said Dale Foster, CEO of Climb Global Solutions. “As organizations continue to navigate increasingly hybrid and complex IT environments, our partners need technologies that are powerful, flexible, and built for scale. Checkmk delivers exactly that. We’re excited to bring their platform to our channel community and help partners accelerate growth by meeting the rising demand for unified, full‑stack monitoring across the U.S. market.”

Those interested in distribution services and solutions should contact Climb by phone at +1.800.847.7078 (US), or +1.888.523.7777 (Canada), or by email at Sales@ClimbCS.com.

About Climb

Climb is a global specialty technology distributor focusing on Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud, and Software & Application Lifecycle. Climb is committed to transforming distribution by providing emerging and established IT technologies, flexible financing, real-time quoting, best of breed channel operations, speed to market, and exceptional service to our partners worldwide. Climb is a wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ: CLMB). Experience the Climb difference and learn how our people-first approach empowers VARs and MSPs to grow, scale, and accelerate their business. Visit www.ClimbCS.com, call 1-800-847-7078, and connect with us on LinkedIn!

For Media & PR inquiries contact:

Climb

Media Relations

media@ClimbCS.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Elevate IR

Sean Mansouri, CFA

T: 720-330-2829

CLMB@elevate-ir.com

About Checkmk

Checkmk enables organizations to run their IT infrastructures at peak performance across multi-cloud, hybrid, and on-premises environments — including applications, containers, networks, and IoT devices. As a full-stack monitoring platform, Checkmk combines enterprise-grade scalability, advanced automation, built-in security, and the extensibility of open-source software. It integrates seamlessly with existing enterprise systems and streamlines monitoring workflows. Tens of thousands of users worldwide — including Adobe, Cloudera, HP, and Volkswagen — rely on Checkmk to prevent outages, minimize Time to Resolution, and keep business-critical systems running. For more information, visit www.checkmk.com

For Media & PR inquiries contact:

Mike Sutton - North America Channel Lead

T: 404-445-6048

michael.sutton@checkmk.com