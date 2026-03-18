Traliant reimagines harassment prevention training with a TV-style learning experience

NEW YORK, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traliant, a leader in online compliance solutions, today announced the launch of its fully redesigned Preventing Workplace Harassment course, transforming traditional harassment prevention training into an immersive TV-style learning experience designed to reflect how employees actually learn, engage and make decisions at work.

The launch comes as workplace harassment remains a persistent challenge: 38% of employees say they have witnessed harassment in the workplace in the past five years, and 21% report experiencing it themselves, according to Traliant’s 2026 State of Workplace Harassment Report.

At the center of the redesigned training is a cinematic, story-driven format that unfolds through distinct narrative settings tailored to different work environments.

The story follows an ensemble cast of colleagues navigating workplace interactions where they may encounter harassment risks:

The Conference – The office edition is set at a multi-day professional conference

The office edition is set at a multi-day professional conference The Workday – The industry editions are set in realistic environments such as manufacturing floors, healthcare facilities, retail environments and restaurants.

The industry editions are set in realistic environments such as manufacturing floors, healthcare facilities, retail environments and restaurants. The Summit – The international editions feature a two-day company event for a global organization.





The Conference and The Workday versions fulfill sexual harassment training requirements across states and localities with mandates, including California, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maine, New York, New York City and Chicago. The Summit includes course versions tailored to Canadian, UK, Australian and Indian law, and a Global version covering anti-harassment law across 60+ countries.

As the storyline moves across meetings, conversations and informal interactions, learners encounter nuanced situations involving harassment, discrimination, bystander intervention, reporting, retaliation and supervisory responsibilities.

Interactive exercises and knowledge checks are woven throughout the course storyline, reinforcing key concepts and helping learners recognize gray areas, understand their role and build confidence to speak up or intervene when appropriate. The course concludes with a no-fail assessment that requires learners to demonstrate full understanding before completing the training. The result is training that feels less like a requirement and more like a compelling TV series that employees not only actually want to watch, but one they remember, while remaining legally accurate, defensible, and aligned with applicable harassment-prevention laws.

“Harassment prevention training is essential for compliance with state and local law and liability protection. The trick is keeping training fresh so that employees don’t tune it out,” said Elissa Rossi, Vice President of Compliance Services at Traliant. “That’s where our new tv-style approach comes in. It teaches all the legal points that employees need to know in a course that employees will want to pay attention to.”

New features have been added to the course to simplify administration and make rollouts easier to manage across roles and locations, including:

Dynamic course profiling allows organizations to deploy a single course file that automatically adapts based on a learner’s role and location, simplifying administration while supporting multi-jurisdictional compliance.

allows organizations to deploy a single course file that automatically adapts based on a learner’s role and location, simplifying administration while supporting multi-jurisdictional compliance. Optional built-in behavioral analytics provides HR, Legal and Compliance teams with defensible insights into learner understanding to support audits, investigations and leadership discussions, while demonstrating the value of training.

provides HR, Legal and Compliance teams with defensible insights into learner understanding to support audits, investigations and leadership discussions, while demonstrating the value of training. Streamlined self-customization enables quick updates to tailor branding, policies, reporting contacts and surveys.





Turning awareness into action through bystander intervention

Traliant has also introduced a redesigned 1-hour Bystander Intervention training that meets Chicago training requirements and serves as a natural complement to Preventing Workplace Harassment, providing a behind-the-scenes look further into The Conference storyline. While the harassment prevention course helps learners recognize and respond to inappropriate conduct, the bystander training focuses on what colleagues can do when they see concerning behavior unfold.

To learn more about these courses, visit www.traliant.com

About Traliant

Traliant is a leading compliance solutions provider, dedicated to making workplaces better for everyone, With unparalleled in-house legal expertise, industry-leading learning formats, deep customization and audit-ready reporting, Traliant reduces risk and drives real behavior change, helping organizations build a stronger culture and support their everyday compliance needs.

Trusted by more than 14,000 organizations worldwide, Traliant delivers a continuously compliant library of essential courses, such as sexual harassment training, workplace violence prevention, employment law fundamentals and code of conduct, kept current by its team of in-house legal experts to reflect the latest laws and regulations. Known for its fresh approach to workplace learning, Traliant delivers innovative solutions, including Netflix-style training series, TikTok-style microlearnings, and podcast discussions, as well as bespoke course creation, policy and handbook reviews and phishing simulations in one scalable platform.

Recognized on Inc.’s 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies list for five consecutive years and backed by PSG, a leading growth equity firm, Traliant is consistently honored for its award-winning products and workplace culture. Learn more at www.traliant.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Reagan Bennet

Traliant@v2comms.com