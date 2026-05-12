Traliant to Showcase Continuous, Behavior-Driven HR & Compliance Solutions at ATD26

NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traliant, a leader in modern HR compliance training and solutions, will exhibit at ATD26, taking place May 17–20, 2026, in Los Angeles, CA. Attendees can visit Traliant at Booth #1709 to explore how learning and development (L&D), HR, and compliance leaders can simplify compliance, engage employees, and stay ahead of workforce risk.

At ATD26, Traliant will showcase its innovative approach to compliance, combining legal expertise, engaging training, and a flexible platform. Designed for today’s dynamic workplace, Traliant’s solutions bring together modern learning experiences with behavioral insights and integrated tools to support ongoing compliance and audit readiness.

“Compliance can’t be a once-a-year exercise; it needs to be continuous, relevant and tied to real employee behavior,” said Shelby Cooney, Chief Learning Officer at Traliant. “At ATD26, we’re excited to showcase how organizations can move beyond one-time training to a more modern, continuous approach that reduces risk, strengthens culture, and delivers defensible outcomes.”

Conference attendees will have the opportunity to explore Traliant’s innovative solutions across key compliance areas, including:

Workplace Violence Prevention : Workplace violence has been witnessed by nearly one-third (30%) of employees, with 15% being a target themselves. Traliant offers a modern, story-based training experience that helps employees recognize warning signs, apply de-escalation techniques and respond effectively in high-risk situations. Tailored by role, location and industry, the training supports safer workplaces while helping organizations meet evolving regulatory requirements.

Workplace violence has been witnessed by nearly one-third (30%) of employees, with 15% being a target themselves. Traliant offers a modern, story-based training experience that helps employees recognize warning signs, apply de-escalation techniques and respond effectively in high-risk situations. Tailored by role, location and industry, the training supports safer workplaces while helping organizations meet evolving regulatory requirements. Code of Conduct : One-fifth (22%) of employees have been in a situation where they later realized their actions may have violated their employer's Code of Conduct. To minimize these scenarios, Traliant offers interactive training that brings ethical guidelines to life through realistic scenarios, helping employees navigate complex decisions, speak up with confidence and reinforce a culture of accountability and integrity across the organization.

One-fifth (22%) of employees have been in a situation where they later realized their actions may have violated their employer's Code of Conduct. To minimize these scenarios, Traliant offers interactive training that brings ethical guidelines to life through realistic scenarios, helping employees navigate complex decisions, speak up with confidence and reinforce a culture of accountability and integrity across the organization. Cybersecurity Awareness: While 90% of employees report having received cybersecurity training, 40% say it isn’t relevant to their daily work. Traliant bridges this gap with a cinematic, behavior-focused approach that prepares employees for real-world threats—from phishing and social engineering to AI-driven attacks—through immersive scenarios, simulations and in-the-moment reinforcement designed to build lasting habits.





For more information about Traliant’s presence at ATD26 and other upcoming events, visit traliant.com.

About Traliant

Traliant is a leader in HR compliance training and solutions, dedicated to making workplaces better for everyone. Trusted by more than 14,000 organizations worldwide, Traliant goes beyond traditional training to deliver measurable risk reduction through always-on learning paths, behavioral insights, and integrated compliance tools. By combining in-house legal expertise, modern learning design, and a flexible platform, Traliant enables HR and compliance leaders to drive real behavior change, ensure audit readiness, and reduce risk over time. Its solutions include engaging compliance training such as sexual harassment prevention, workplace violence prevention, employment law fundamentals, and code of conduct, along with microlearning, policy and handbook services, and analytics—all delivered through a scalable platform designed to support continuous compliance. Recognized on Inc.’s 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies list for five consecutive years and backed by PSG, Traliant is consistently honored for its award-winning products and workplace culture. Learn more at www.traliant.com

Media Contact

Reagan Bennet

Traliant@v2comms.com