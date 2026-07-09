Traliant Research Reveals AI Adoption in HR Is Outpacing Governance, Creating Increased Risk

NEW YORK, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traliant, the expert HR compliance partner that helps organizations manage the human side of risk, today released its latest report, The AI Governance Gap: Why HR Adoption Is Outpacing Oversight, which surveyed over 500 U.S. HR professionals about how the HR function was adapting to AI and managing its impact across the business. The report finds that while AI has become a core part of HR operations, many organizations are struggling to keep governance, employee training and compliance efforts in step. The findings underscore a shift in organizational priorities from simply adopting AI to ensuring AI readiness.

As AI becomes embedded in critical business functions, organizations face increasing pressure to ensure employees have the guidance, oversight and training needed to use these technologies responsibly and in compliance with evolving regulations. Without those safeguards, businesses face greater risks of compliance failures, biased outcomes and costly mistakes.

"AI has quickly become an essential part of how organizations operate, particularly within HR, where it's increasingly influencing high-impact decisions around hiring, compliance and employee experience,” said Casey Heck, Chief People Officer at Traliant. “This research shows that the conversation has evolved beyond whether organizations should adopt AI. Today's challenge is ensuring employees have the knowledge, training and clear guardrails to use these tools responsibly. AI readiness will determine which organizations can innovate with confidence while effectively managing risk."

Among the report's key findings:

AI has moved beyond testing and into daily HR operations. More than six in 10 HR teams (62%) now use AI regularly, while 21% say AI is built directly into their core workflows. Just 10% remain in the pilot or testing stage. HR-driven compliance and policy work emerged as the most common AI use case, with 65% of respondents reporting they use AI for these high-impact responsibilities.

More than six in 10 HR teams (62%) now use AI regularly, while 21% say AI is built directly into their core workflows. Just 10% remain in the pilot or testing stage. HR-driven compliance and policy work emerged as the most common AI use case, with 65% of respondents reporting they use AI for these high-impact responsibilities. Adoption is accelerating, but employee education is lagging. While 65% of HR teams use AI for compliance and policy work, only 51% provide training on responsible AI use, and just 45% offer AI literacy training to all employees. This highlights a growing disconnect between AI adoption and workforce preparedness.

While 65% of HR teams use AI for compliance and policy work, only 51% provide training on responsible AI use, and just 45% offer AI literacy training to all employees. This highlights a growing disconnect between AI adoption and workforce preparedness. Organizations are reviewing AI outputs, but few have formal governance processes. Although 78% of respondents review AI-generated content or decisions for bias, accuracy or legal risk, only 39% have established a formal review process, leaving many organizations vulnerable to inconsistent oversight.

Although 78% of respondents review AI-generated content or decisions for bias, accuracy or legal risk, only 39% have established a formal review process, leaving many organizations vulnerable to inconsistent oversight. Many organizations remain unprepared for evolving AI regulations. Only 30% of respondents said they were aware that the EU AI Act — the European Union’s comprehensive AI regulation — may apply to their U.S.-based organization and had taken steps to prepare for implementation, while another 18% were aware of the regulation but had not yet acted.





"Governance can't be an afterthought once AI is embedded in everyday workflows,” said David Ashman, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Traliant. “As organizations expand their use of AI, they need formal processes for oversight, clear policies, and ongoing training that help employees understand both the opportunities and the limitations of these technologies. With regulations like the EU AI Act raising expectations around AI literacy and accountability, organizations that invest in responsible AI practices today will be far better positioned to navigate tomorrow's compliance landscape."

As AI adoption continues to mature, the report concludes that organizations must move beyond implementing AI tools and invest in workforce education, governance frameworks and ongoing oversight so HR teams can ensure AI readiness keeps pace with AI adoption.

Read the full report The AI Governance Gap: Why HR Adoption Is Outpacing Oversight. To learn how Traliant helps organizations strengthen AI literacy, responsible AI use and compliance readiness, visit traliant.com.

Methodology

The independent market research firm Researchscape conducted this survey. Respondents were 512 HR professionals in the U.S., from organizations ranging from 100 to 1,000+ employees. The survey was conducted from May 1 to May 15, 2026.

About Traliant

Traliant is the expert HR compliance partner that helps reduce people-related risk by reinforcing better employee behavior and ensuring HR compliance. Trusted by more than 14,000 organizations worldwide, Traliant uniquely provides engaging, entertainment-quality content that builds proficiency and is complemented by Traliant’s legal expertise and always-on support, with flexible, right-sized solutions for companies of all sizes and industries.

Its solutions include award-winning compliance training, microlearning, policy and handbook services, analytics and continuous learning experiences designed to support always-on HR compliance to mitigate risk. Backed by PSG and recognized on Inc.’s 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies list for five consecutive years, Traliant continues to shape the future of HR compliance and workforce readiness.

Media Contact

Tegan Sullivan

Traliant@v2comms.com