Commerce Split Monthly Payments Declared for Capital Share and Preferred Shares

 | Source: New Commerce Split New Commerce Split

TORONTO, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Commerce Split (The "Company") declares a monthly distribution of $0.07500 per share for Capital shareholders (YCM), and its regular monthly distribution of $0.02500 per share ($0.30 annually) for Class I Preferred shareholders (YCM.PR.A), and $0.03125 per share ($0.375 annually) for Class II Preferred shareholders (YCM.PR.B). The Class I Preferreds are paid at an annual rate of 6.00% based on their $5 repayment amount. Class II Preferreds are paid at an annual rate of 7.50% based on their $5 repayment amount. Distributions are payable April 10, 2026 to shareholders on record as at March 31, 2026.

The Company invests in common shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a Canadian financial institution. 

Distribution Details 
  
Capital Share (YCM)$0.07500
  
Class I Preferred Share (YCM.PR.A)$0.02500
  
Class II Preferred Share (YCM.PR.B)$0.03125
  
Record Date:March 31, 2026
  
Payable Date:April 10, 2026
  


Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372 Local: 416-304-4443 www.commercesplit.com info@quadravest.com

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