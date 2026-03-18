Commerce Split Monthly Payments Declared for Capital Share and Preferred Shares

TORONTO, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Commerce Split (The "Company") declares a monthly distribution of $0.07500 per share for Capital shareholders (YCM), and its regular monthly distribution of $0.02500 per share ($0.30 annually) for Class I Preferred shareholders (YCM.PR.A), and $0.03125 per share ($0.375 annually) for Class II Preferred shareholders (YCM.PR.B). The Class I Preferreds are paid at an annual rate of 6.00% based on their $5 repayment amount. Class II Preferreds are paid at an annual rate of 7.50% based on their $5 repayment amount. Distributions are payable April 10, 2026 to shareholders on record as at March 31, 2026.
The Company invests in common shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a Canadian financial institution.
|Distribution Details
|Capital Share (YCM)
|$0.07500
|Class I Preferred Share (YCM.PR.A)
|$0.02500
|Class II Preferred Share (YCM.PR.B)
|$0.03125
|Record Date:
|March 31, 2026
|Payable Date:
|April 10, 2026
|Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
|Local: 416-304-4443
|www.commercesplit.com
|info@quadravest.com