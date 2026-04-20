Commerce Split Monthly Payments Declared for Capital Share and Preferred Shares

 | Source: New Commerce Split New Commerce Split

TORONTO, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Commerce Split (The "Company") declares a monthly distribution of $0.07500 per share for Capital shareholders (YCM), and its regular monthly distribution of $0.02500 per share ($0.30 annually) for Class I Preferred shareholders (YCM.PR.A), and $0.03125 per share ($0.375 annually) for Class II Preferred shareholders (YCM.PR.B). The Class I Preferreds are paid at an annual rate of 6.00% based on their $5 repayment amount. Class II Preferreds are paid at an annual rate of 7.50% based on their $5 repayment amount. Distributions are payable May 8, 2026 to shareholders on record as at April 30, 2026.

The Company invests in common shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a Canadian financial institution.

Distribution Details
  
Capital Share (YCM)$0.07500
Class I Preferred Share (YCM.PR.A)$0.02500
Class II Preferred Share (YCM.PR.B)$0.03125
Record Date:April 30, 2026
Payable Date:May 8, 2026


Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372Local: 416-304-4443www.commercesplit.cominfo@quadravest.com



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