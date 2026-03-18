Chaince Digital Recaps Argentina Week 2026 with High-Level Discussions on Mining, Energy, and Tokenized Mineral Assets

NEW YORK, NY, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chaince Digital Holdings Inc. (“Chaince Digital” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CD) (formerly Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc.), a digital finance and technology company focused on tokenization, on-chain innovation, and regulated brokerage services, today recapped its participation in Argentina Week 2026, the high-level government investment summit series hosted by the Argentine government at the Consulate General of Argentina in New York City from March 9 to 12, 2026.

Mr. Wilfred Daye, Chief Strategy Officer of Chaince Digital, represented the Company throughout the event and engaged senior Argentine officials and business leaders in discussions on strategic opportunities in gold mining, energy, and tokenized mineral assets.

IDEA Business-to-Business Forum

At the IDEA Business-to-Business Forum, Mr. Manuel Adorni, Chief of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Argentine Republic, and Mr. Alejandro Oxenford, Argentine Ambassador to the United States, delivered keynote addresses on Argentina’s macroeconomic outlook, fiscal reform progress, and foreign investment framework. Mr. Daye held substantive exchanges with both officials on these topics. Senior executives from Argentina’s leading enterprises across agriculture, finance, and manufacturing also shared perspectives on national competitiveness and the evolving business climate while providing strategic reference points for Chaince Digital’s continued engagement in the country.

Sectoral Investment Roundtables

During the afternoon Sectoral Investment Roundtables, Mr. Daye engaged the governors of San Juan, Catamarca, Jujuy, Salta, and Santa Cruz—Argentina’s key resource-rich provinces—in dedicated discussions on investment opportunities in lithium, copper, gold, and silver. The conversations also addressed tokenized mineral resource investment structures, legal certainty frameworks, and Argentina’s Large Investment Incentive Regime (RIGI), which is designed to attract significant international capital to the country’s strategic mining sector.

Strategic Vision: Unlocking Argentina’s Mineral Wealth

Chaince Digital’s core vision for its Argentine engagement is to combine Wall Street investment banking experience, the compliance capabilities of its FINRA-registered broker-dealer subsidiary Chaince Securities, LLC, and blockchain-powered tokenization to unlock global liquidity for Argentina’s significant strategic mineral assets. The Company’s tokenization framework specifically addresses the industry’s pain points of high upfront exploration costs and long development cycles by fractionalizing capital-intensive assets, thereby mitigating initial financial pressure and significantly lowering entry barriers for small-to-mid-sized institutional investors to participate in strategic mineral opportunities.

“Argentina holds some of the world’s most abundant reserves of lithium, copper, gold, and other strategic minerals. Combined with the Milei government’s fiscal reform agenda and the RIGI framework, the country is opening a significant opportunity for international capital,” said Mr. Daye. “Our substantive dialogues with the Chief of the Cabinet of Ministers, Mr. Manuel Adorni, and the provincial governors have reinforced our strategic conviction in Argentina. We look forward to bringing Chaince Digital’s digital capital markets platform to Argentina and working with government counterparts and industry partners to advance a new approach for mineral and energy asset investment.”

Next Steps

Building upon the government relationships and cooperative intentions established at Argentina Week 2026, Chaince Digital intends to actively advance follow-up consultations with relevant Argentine provinces and the federal government. Leveraging its core capabilities in tokenized asset issuance, digital-asset investment banking, and on-chain infrastructure, the Company will proceed in an orderly manner with specific investment projects in the mining and energy sectors subject to applicable laws and regulations. The Company will disclose material developments as required under applicable securities laws.

About Chaince Digital Holdings Inc.

Chaince Digital Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: CD) (formerly Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc.) is a digital finance and technology company focused on tokenization, on-chain innovation, and regulated brokerage services. Through its subsidiaries, including Chaince Securities, LLC (FINRA CRD #10590), a FINRA-registered broker-dealer, and AI/HPC infrastructure platforms, Chaince Digital provides technology-enabled solutions across distributed computing, business consulting, and capital markets services. The Company aims to bridge traditional financial markets with the emerging digital asset economy through compliant, scalable, and institutional-grade infrastructure. For more information, please visit www.chaincedigital.com.



Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

Investor Relations Contact

For more information, please contact:

International Elite Capital Inc.

Annabelle Zhang

Tel: +1(646) 866-7928

Email: chaince@iecapitalusa.com