Chaince Digital Appoints Apex Group to Provide Institutional Infrastructure for Tokenized Investment Platform

NEW YORK, NY, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chaince Digital Holdings Inc. ("Chaince Digital" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CD) (formerly Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc.), a digital finance and technology company focused on tokenization, on-chain innovation, and regulated brokerage services, today announced that it has appointed Apex Group Ltd. ("Apex Group"), a global financial services provider servicing over $3.5 trillion in assets, to deliver digital asset servicing, tokenization technology, and operational infrastructure solutions in support of the Company’s institutional-grade digital asset platform and tokenized investment strategy.

The engagement of Apex Group represents a significant step forward in Chaince Digital’s institutional development. As the Company advances its next-generation platform for tokenized investment infrastructure, it requires a global servicing provider capable of meeting the operational, regulatory, and compliance standards expected by institutional and professional investors worldwide. Apex Group will provide fund administration, operational support, regulatory reporting, tokenization infrastructure, and servicing solutions across Chaince Digital’s tokenization efforts covering investment funds, public equities, and a range of other real-world assets.

Bringing on a servicing provider of Apex’s size and standing signals the Company’s strategic direction and provides the Company with critical operational infrastructure as it rolls out on-chain investment vehicles and structured digital asset strategies for institutional and professional investors. As the Company enables the creation, management, and distribution of tokenized financial products across both traditional and blockchain-based markets, it provides institutional investors with transparent, efficient, and compliant access to tokenized funds, tokenized financial instruments, and other real-world assets. The Company’s work with Apex on fund administration and servicing establishes the institutional foundation for Chaince Digital’s continued growth and scalability.

This engagement comes at a pivotal moment for digital asset markets. With market participants exploring equity token design frameworks and regulatory alignment around on-chain equities accelerating, Chaince Digital is positioning itself to move quickly as tokenized capital markets take shape. The engagement of a globally recognized servicing partner of Apex Group’s caliber further reinforces the Company’s institutional credibility and its ability to attract sophisticated investors into tokenized financial products structured and administered to traditional market standards.

Wilfred Daye, Chief Strategy Officer of Chaince Digital, commented, “Institutional adoption of digital assets requires the same level of operational rigor and transparency investors expect from traditional financial markets. Apex Group’s tokenization infrastructure and fund administration expertise make it an ideal service provider as we build institutional-grade digital asset platforms and tokenized financial products. With market participants exploring equity token design frameworks, regulatory and institutional alignment around on-chain equities is accelerating, it positions us to move quickly as tokenized capital markets take shape.”

Angie Walker, Commercial Head of Apex Digital, added, “Chaince’s work in tokenized markets reflects a broader shift toward modernizing how financial products are structured, distributed, and accessed. Our appointment underscores Apex Group’s ability to support clients operating at the intersection of traditional market infrastructure and emerging digital asset ecosystems. We look forward to supporting Chaince as they scale institutional-grade tokenized investment solutions globally.”

About Chaince Digital Holdings Inc.

Chaince Digital Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: CD) (formerly Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc.) is a digital finance and technology company focused on tokenization, on-chain innovation, and regulated brokerage services. Through its subsidiaries, including Chaince Securities, LLC, a FINRA-registered broker-dealer, and AI/HPC infrastructure platforms, Chaince Digital provides technology-enabled solutions across distributed computing, business consulting, and capital markets services. The Company aims to bridge traditional financial markets with the emerging digital-asset economy through compliant, scalable, and institutional-grade infrastructure. For more information, please visit www.chaincedigital.com .

About Apex Group

Apex Group Ltd. is dedicated to driving positive change in financial services while supporting the growth and ambitions of asset managers, allocators, financial institutions, family offices, and sovereigns. Established in Bermuda in 2003, Apex Group has continually disrupted the industry through its investment in innovation and talent. Today, Apex Group sets the pace in fund and asset servicing and stands out for its unique single-source solution and unified cross-asset-class platform, which supports the entire value chain, harnesses leading innovative technology, and benefits from cross-jurisdictional expertise delivered by a long-standing management team and over 13,000 highly integrated professionals in 52 countries. For more information, please visit www.apexgroup.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.