Cyabra Uncovers Iran-Driven Disinformation Campaign Generating Over 145M Views Online

Online discussion surrounding the conflict shows a high risk of manipulation identified by the Company’s social media analyzing technology

New York, NY, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyabra Strategy Ltd. (“Cyabra”), the solution that analyzes actors, behaviors, and content to uncover coordinated digital manipulation, shared today a detailed analysis report showcasing a pro-Iran disinformation campaign online that threatens online integrity, with platforms being flooded with posts, images, and videos promoting false narratives and AI-generated deep fake content used to spread disinformation and manipulate public perception. The full report, which was also covered by The New York Times, can be downloaded here.

"Our analysis demonstrates the extraordinary reach misinformation and bot amplification can have on online platforms, with deep fakes and false narratives reaching an astounding 145 million views and more than nine million engagements in such a short amount of time," stated Dan Brahmy, Cyabra Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "With clear coordination patterns and synchronized tactics, these findings, alongside previous analysis, highlight that these tactics are a recurring information warfare strategy. Governments and enterprises alike need to take action to mitigate the spread of manipulated content and inauthentic actors to restore trust in our online ecosystem.”

Online discussions regarding Iran during the ongoing conflict are being significantly influenced by coordinated pro-Iran disinformation campaigns built around three central narratives. They are executed through AI-generated content, deepfakes and synthetic media and through coordinated amplification across social media, aim to shape public perception and distort the reality of the conflict.

Key findings include:

1. Iran deployed tens of thousands of fake accounts to spread AI-generated videos across social media, manipulating perceptions of the war and generating over 145 million views.

2. The campaign advances one clear agenda: portraying Iran as the dominant and victorious power in the conflict while depicting its adversaries as weak and defeated.

3. The fake profiles exhibited clear signs of coordinated activity originating from a centralized source, including identical keywords and hashtags, synchronized posting patterns, and repeated content distribution.

4. The campaign mirrors behavioral and narrative patterns observed in previous Iran-linked disinformation operations identified by Cyabra, reinforcing the assessment of a recurring Iranian information warfare strategy.

“While we uncover countless influence operation campaigns daily for our clients, our core mission to restore digital trust drives us to publicly expose threats to global and national security. We consider this far more than just our business, it is an enormous responsibility to restore trust to the online landscape,” added Mr. Brahmy.

Cyabra’s advanced AI-driven detection technology analyzes social media activity using hundreds of behavioral and contextual signals, including posting frequency, language patterns, network behavior, content originality, and engagement dynamics, to assess profile authenticity and identify coordinated inauthentic behavior.

For this investigation, Cyabra analyzed AI-generated content, posts, and videos promoting pro-Iran narratives from the ongoing conflict, alongside relevant keywords and hashtags associated with the campaign.

Cyabra has entered into a business combination agreement with Trailblazer Merger Corporation I (NASDAQ: $TBMC), a blank-check special-purpose acquisition company.

About Cyabra

Cyabra helps global enterprises and governments restore trust and authenticity when manipulated content, coordinated behaviors, and inauthentic actors distort what’s real online. The solution analyzes who is operating, how activity is amplified, and how narratives are leveraged, translating evidence into clear mitigation steps teams can act on quickly.

By reducing ambiguity and misdirected response, Cyabra enables proportionate, evidence-led action when clarity matters most.

For more information, visit www.cyabra.com

Media Contact:

pr@cyabra.com



About Trailblazer

Trailblazer is a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. For more information, visit: www.trailblazermergercorp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws with respect to certain products and services that are the subject of a proposed transaction (the “Business Combination”) between Trailblazer and Cyabra. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding Cyabra's business strategy, products and services, research and development costs, plans and objectives of management for future operations, and future results of current and anticipated product offerings, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, the following risks relating to the proposed transaction: the ability to complete the Business Combination or, if Trailblazer does not consummate such Business Combination, any other

initial business combination; expectations regarding Cyabra’s strategies and future financial performance, including its future business plans or objectives, prospective performance and opportunities and competitors, revenues, products and services, pricing, operating expenses, market trends, liquidity, cash flows and uses of cash, capital expenditures, and Cyabra’s ability to invest in growth initiatives and pursue acquisition opportunities; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the Business Combination Agreement; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Trailblazer or Cyabra following announcement of the Business Combination Agreement and the transactions contemplated therein; the inability to complete the proposed Business Combination due to, among other things, the failure to obtain Trailblazer stockholder approval; the risk that the announcement and consummation of the proposed Business Combination disrupts Cyabra’s current operations and future plans; the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the proposed Business Combination; unexpected costs related to the proposed Business Combination; the amount of any redemptions by existing holders of Trailblazer’s common stock being greater than expected; limited liquidity and trading of Trailblazer’s securities; geopolitical risk and changes in applicable laws or regulations; the size of the addressable markets for Cyabra’s products and services; the possibility that Trailblazer and/or Cyabra may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; the ability to obtain and/or maintain the listing of the combined company’s common stock on Nasdaq following the Business Combination; operational risk; and the risks that the consummation of the proposed Business Combination is substantially delayed or does not occur.

Important Information for Investors and Stockholders

In connection with the Business Combination, Trailblazer Holdings, Inc., a subsidiary of Trailblazer (“Holdings”) has filed a registration statement on Form S-4 (the "Registration Statement") with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which became effective on January 20, 2026, containing a proxy statement/prospectus, and certain other related documents, which will be both the proxy statement to be distributed to holders of shares of Trailblazer’s common stock in connection with its solicitation of proxies for the vote by its stockholders with respect to the Business Combination and other matters as may be described in the Registration Statement, as well as the prospectus of Holdings relating to the offer and sale of its securities to be issued in the Business Combination. The proxy statement/prospectus was sent to all Trailblazer stockholders on January 21, 2026 so that they may vote on the Business Combination.



INVESTORS AND STOCKHOLDERS OF TRAILBLAZER ARE URGED TO READ CAREFULLY THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT, PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS, AND OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED OR TO BE FILED WITH THE SEC WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE, AS THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE BUSINESS COMBINATION AND THE PARTIES INVOLVED.



Trailblazer stockholders are able to obtain the definitive proxy statement/prospectus and other documents filed with the SEC that are incorporated by reference therein,in all cases without charge, at the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov, or by directing a request to: Trailblazer at 510 Madison Avenue, Suite 1401, New York, NY 10022, Telephone: 646-747-9618.



Participants in the Solicitation

Cyabra, Trailblazer, and their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies from Trailblazer stockholders regarding the proposed Business Combination. Information about Trailblazer's directors and executive officers and their ownership of Trailblazer's securities is set forth in the proxy statement/prospectus pertaining to the proposed Business Combination.

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This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, or a solicitation of any vote or approval. No sale of securities shall occur in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful before registration or qualification under applicable laws.