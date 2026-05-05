Cyabra Provides Shareholder Update on Public Company Execution and Growth Priorities

New York, NY, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyabra, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYAB) ("Cyabra" or the "Company"), an AI-powered platform that helps governments and enterprises detect coordinated manipulation and protect digital trust, today provided the following Letter to Shareholders from Co-Founder and CEO Dan Brahmy.

To our shareholders,

This letter is intended to provide a clear update on where the business stands and what we are focused on next.

I write to you from a unique vantage point: as a founder who has spent seven years building Cyabra’s foundation, as a fellow shareholder whose interests are directly aligned with yours, and as a CEO dedicated to translating our operational momentum into measurable value for our stockholders.

The first month as a public company

Cyabra completed its de-SPAC transaction and began trading on March 27, 2026 and leading up to the completion of the transaction and since closing, we have successfully capitalized on a number of growth opportunities, as previously announced, such as:

- Signing of a yearly six-figure agreement with a major Fortune 500 consumer brand. - Signing of an expanded two-year renewal agreement valued in the six figures with a leading management firm.

What Cyabra is?

Cyabra is a digital trust platform. We help institutions distinguish authentic activity from coordinated manipulation across public digital channels. Our framework is built around three layers — the actors involved, the behaviors they exhibit, and the content they amplify — and our platform translates that analysis into structured evidence and clear mitigation steps. We surface evidence and institutions retain judgment. That distinction is deliberate, and it is the basis for how sovereign and enterprise customers integrate our work into their own decision-making.

Why institutions choose Cyabra

The clearest evidence of the success of our platform is the institutions that have chosen to work with us. Cyabra has been engaged by NATO and Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the public sector, and by global enterprises, including PepsiCo, e.l.f. Beauty, and IPG. In 2022, Cyabra was commissioned to provide independent analysis during what became the most-watched corporate transaction of the decade — Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter — and our findings were cited globally across more than 11,000 media reports. That body of work, accumulated over years, is what allows a company at our current scale to operate alongside organizations many multiples our size.

On April 14, 2026, we announced an expanded two-year renewal with a global entertainment management firm, valued in the six figures. The renewal broadened the scope of our services to include real-time narrative and authenticity analysis, proactive threat alerts, and enhanced monitoring for impersonation and AI-generated content. This kind of expansion — existing customers choosing to deepen their use of our platform — is the form of growth we believe matters most for a recurring-revenue business.

Governance and the operational reach behind our customer base

Cyabra's access to sovereign customers and Fortune 100 enterprises does not happen by accident at our scale. It is supported by the operational reach of our Board of Directors and Advisory Board, which together combine deep experience across national security, intelligence, government operations, global enterprise, and strategic communications.

Our Board includes Mike Pompeo (former U.S. Secretary of State and former Director of the Central Intelligence Agency), Josette Sheeran (Capital Group, World Economic Forum, former U.S. Ambassador), James Flanagan (former COO of PwC), Sonny Vu (founder of Misfit), and Michael Madon (Chief Revenue Officer of ABCorp and former senior leader at Mimecast and the U.S. Treasury intelligence community).

We treat this as one of the most important assets we have as a company at this stage. It is also part of why we believe in the durability of our customer relationships and the credibility of our institutional pipeline.

Financial foundation

Our revenue has grown from $1.92 million in 2023 to $4.16 million in 2024 to $5.70 million in 2025. We believe our gross margin profile is strong and supports the unit economics of a recurring-revenue platform business. 2025 was a year of operational scaling — including extensive preparation for the public listing we completed in March 2026 — and we exited the year with a customer base, a margin profile, and a pipeline that we believe support the growth we expect ahead.

We will report formal Q1 2026 results later in May.

What we are focused on

As a public company, our work over the next several quarters is structured around five priorities:

● Expanding recurring revenue from existing customers through renewals, upsells, and broader platform adoption. ● Converting strategic partnerships and channel relationships into scalable distribution across public sector and enterprise segments. ● Deepening the Cyabra platform — bringing authenticity assessment, coordination detection, synthetic media analysis, and mitigation workflows together in a single, integrated system. ● Maintaining capital discipline. We will aim to prioritize investments that support recurring revenue growth, customer expansion, as well as product capabilities that strengthen our competitive position. ● Improving public-company communication. We intend to communicate with shareholders regularly, and to focus those updates on measurable progress — customer expansion, product development, partnerships, and financial performance.

Looking ahead

In the coming quarters, we expect to share progress across commercial expansion, product development, partnership initiatives, and governance milestones. We intend for the cadence and substance of our communication to reflect the standard public shareholders are entitled to expect from a newly listed company.

Closing

We are early in our life as a public company. The task in front of us is clear: execute with discipline, expand recurring revenue, deepen customer relationships, and communicate progress with the transparency public shareholders are entitled to expect. We believe Cyabra is building in a market that will become increasingly important to governments, enterprises, and the institutions that depend on a coherent picture of digital activity. Our responsibility is to prove that through results.

Thank you for your continued support.

Sincerely,

Dan Brahmy

Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Cyabra, Inc.

About Cyabra

Cyabra helps global enterprises and governments restore trust and authenticity online by analyzing manipulated content, coordinated behaviors, and inauthentic actors. The platform helps teams understand who is operating, how activity is amplified, and where coordinated activity is shaping perception, translating evidence into clear mitigation steps. By reducing ambiguity and misdirected response, Cyabra enables proportionate, evidence-led action when clarity matters most.

For more information, visit www.cyabra.com.

Contact:

Investors: ir@cyabra.com

Media: pr@cyabra.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical statements of fact and statements regarding Cyabra's intent, belief, or expectations, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Cyabra's future results of operations and financial position, planned products and services, business strategy and plans, market size and growth opportunities, competitive position and market trends. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including "may," "should," "expect," "intend," "will," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "plan," "targets," "projects," "could," "would," "continue," "forecast" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions. These statements relate to future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in Cyabra's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Cyabra undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.