Stanbridge University Ranked #1 Best College for Nursing in California for 2026 by Niche

IRVINE, Calif., March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stanbridge University is pleased to announce it has been ranked the #1 Best College for Nursing in California for 2026 by Niche.com, a nationally recognized college ranking and review platform.

“We are pleased to be recognized as the #1 Best College for Nursing in California,” said Yasith Weerasuriya, President of Stanbridge University. “The ranking reflects the dedication of our faculty and staff, the hard work of our students, and our continued focus on delivering a rigorous nursing education designed to prepare graduates for professional practice.”

The 2026 Best Colleges for Nursing ranking evaluates nursing programs across California using a comprehensive, data-driven methodology. Niche analyzes academic and institutional data from the U.S. Department of Education along with graduation statistics, institutional performance metrics, and verified student and alumni reviews.

The recognition reflects the strength of Stanbridge University’s nursing programs, including the Vocational Nursing, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, and Master of Science in Nursing programs. Each program emphasizes clinical competency, leadership development, and hands-on learning through simulation, laboratory training, and supervised clinical experiences in diverse healthcare settings.

To learn more about Stanbridge University’s nursing programs, visit https://www.stanbridge.edu.

Stanbridge University offers a diverse range of healthcare degree programs across its Southern California campuses in Irvine, Alhambra, Riverside, and San Marcos. The university has consistently earned recognition for academic excellence and workplace culture, including being recognized in the 2025 Carnegie Classifications as an Opportunity College and in the 2024 Best Healthcare Degree Programs Ranking in America by Research.com. The university is accredited by Investors in People in London and certified as a Great Place to Work.

For media inquiries, please contact the Director of Media and Communications, Sarah Hamilton, at (949) 794-9090 ext. 5266 or shamilton@stanbridge.edu.