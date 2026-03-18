FG Communities Completes Acquisition in Myrtle Beach, SC

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FG Communities, whose mission is to preserve and improve affordable housing by acquiring and operating manufactured housing communities, is excited to announce its most recent acquisition in Myrtle Beach, SC.

Situated in the heart of city, this community gives residents easy access to one of the Southeast's most visited coastlines. Myrtle Beach welcomes over 20 million visitors annually and ranks among the fastest-growing real estate markets in the country, fueled by a rapidly expanding year-round population. The area's warm climate, strong infrastructure, and robust local economy make it a highly desirable and resilient market for affordable housing.

This acquisition marks FG Communities' second property in Myrtle Beach, further deepening the company's commitment to a market where strong demand and limited affordable housing supply create a compelling long-term opportunity.

"We are thrilled to expand our footprint in Myrtle Beach with this acquisition," said Kyle Cerminara, Chairman and Co-Founder of FG Communities. "With a thriving local economy, and continued population growth, this community is exactly the type of market where we can deliver lasting value for residents and strong returns for shareholders."

About FG Communities

FG Communities, co-founded by Joe Moglia, Kyle Cerminara, and Michael Anise, is a self-administered, self-managed real estate holding company. The company has a growing portfolio of 77 properties with over 3,000 homesites either owned or pending acquisition. FG Communities works to improve the quality of life and maintain affordable housing options for its residents.

Contact:

Michael Anise, CEO

ir@fgcommunities.com

https://fgcommunities.com

Source:

FG Communities