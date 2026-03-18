Biotech Breakthroughs and Strategic Pivots Fuel Market Momentum

DENVER, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today’s action highlights biotech and healthcare innovators advancing novel therapies and strategic platforms amid rising demand for targeted treatments and efficient global access. With the biologics market surging toward $650 billion+ by 2030 and medical tourism accelerating, today's developments showcase capital-efficient clinical progress, high-growth partnerships, and operational scaling, creating compelling narratives in precision medicine, oncology adjuvants, and AI-enabled workforce solutions.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) expands ART27.13's clinical footprint into ophthalmology through a fully funded investigator-initiated study agreement with the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust (BHSCT). The pilot, randomized, cross-over trial, titled “A Pilot, Randomized, Cross-Over Study to Determine the Effects of an Oral, Peripherally Selective, Synthetic Cannabinoid ART27.13 on Intraocular Pressure”, will evaluate the peripherally selective synthetic cannabinoid's ability to lower intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension. Funded by Glaucoma UK and the HSC R&D Division, the study (ethics and MHRA approved) anticipates first patient enrollment in Q2 2026, with Artelo supplying oral ART27.13 capsules as the Investigational Medicinal Product.

Glaucoma, affecting over 80 million globally and a leading cause of irreversible blindness, remains underserved by current topical therapies due to adherence and tolerability challenges. ART27.13's peripheral mechanism targets ocular cannabinoid receptors to potentially improve aqueous humor dynamics and outflow—offering a novel, non-psychotropic approach. This collaboration exemplifies Artelo's capital-efficient strategy: leveraging high-quality external research to broaden ART27.13's profile beyond its lead indication in cancer-related anorexia while preserving internal resources.

Totaligent. (OTCID:TGNT) advances its pivot into biologics and medical tourism infrastructure with two key February 2026 binding LOIs now nearing critical milestones. The February 22 LOI with GloMed Solutions Limited Liability Company establishes a joint venture integrating Totaligent's Aetherium Medical platform into GloMed's APAC operations, GloMed generates ~$10 million annual revenue and ~$1 million free cash flow through a network of 20+ key opinion leaders and specialty clinics in high-growth markets. The binding call option allows Totaligent to acquire 100% of GloMed within one-year post-JV closing (target JV close ~March 22, 2026), subject to due diligence, definitive agreements, and customary conditions.

Complementing this, the February 11 LOI for the acqui-hire of Aetherium Medical's team, IP, and assets (target close March 2026) brings specialized logistics, commercialization, and ethical governance for AI-accelerated biologics to reach patients via compliant medical tourism channels, bypassing prolonged legacy approvals. With no initial cash outlay and equity incentives tied to milestones, these moves position TGNT at the intersection of biologics innovation (projected $650B+ market by 2030) and medical tourism growth (estimated $56B+ in 2026, potentially $250B+ by 2034), leveraging its precision marketing database for rapid scaling.

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE American:AIM) secures final approval from the Japan Patent Office for its proprietary use of Ampligen (rintatolimod) combined with checkpoint inhibitors (anti-PD-1/PD-L1) in cancer treatment, patent expires December 20, 2039, following a 6-month opposition period. Broad claims cover multiple cancer types, including pancreatic cancer, where Japan and the U.S. face the greatest projected burden increase by 2030. AIM already holds similar patents in the U.S. (expires August 9, 2039) and Netherlands (expires December 19, 2039), and intends to pursue Japanese Orphan Drug Designation for Ampligen in pancreatic cancer, building on existing U.S. and EU designations to incentivize development with market exclusivity benefits.

This IP milestone strengthens AIM's global oncology strategy for Ampligen as a combination therapy, enhancing potential in high-unmet-need indications like late-stage pancreatic cancer.

YY Group (NASDAQ:YYGH) reinforces its FY2026 revenue guidance of $103–110 million through a strategic investment in Arros AI (NVIDIA Inception member) to integrate AI-powered candidate discovery, screening, ranking, and interviewing into the YY Circle platform, improving recruiting efficiency and scalability across hospitality and adjacent sectors. The collaboration (potential milestone-based investment pending definitive agreements) aligns with YY Group's broader tech and robotics push, including a Las Vegas hospitality/security robotics pilot and ongoing KEENON Robotics partnership deployments in Malaysia/Singapore.

Operational momentum continues: YY Circle Hong Kong secures 20 hotel partnerships (projected HKD 100 million 2026 revenue, >1,000% growth from 2025 base); Thailand lands a Landmark Bangkok contract alongside Shangri-La/Banyan Tree clients; Malaysia expands retail promoters toward ~$14 million contribution; Singapore deepens IFM with banking sector wins and acquisitions (Property Facility Services, Uniforce Security, Pesticide Pest Control) via the 24iFM platform. These initiatives, acquire, partner, scale, demonstrate a repeatable playbook driving contracted revenue and margin potential.

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