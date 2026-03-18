GL Communications Strengthens ED-137 Recorder Testing for IP-Based Air Traffic Management Systems

GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global provider of voice testing solutions, announces enhanced capabilities in its Message Automation and Protocol Simulation (MAPS™) ED-137 Recorder Emulator, enabling structured validation, automation, and performance testing of VoIP recorder interfaces prior to deployment.

MAPS™ is GL’s protocol simulation and traffic generation platform, and its ED-137 Recorder Emulator application validates VoIP-based recorder interfaces in Air Traffic Management networks.

As Air Traffic Management networks transition to IP-based and multi-vendor architectures, recorder interoperability, session reliability, and metadata accuracy have become increasingly critical. Structured validation of recorder interfaces ensures compliance, operational integrity, and reliable recording of Air-to-Ground and Ground-to-Ground communications.

[Refer to MAPS-ED-137-Recorder-Emulator]

Vijay Kulkarni, CEO of GL Communications, stated, “Recorder systems are a critical component of Air Traffic Management infrastructures, ensuring that operational communications between controllers, pilots, and supporting systems are reliably captured and preserved. GL’s MAPS™ ED-137 Recorder Emulator provides a flexible and automated testing environment that enables developers and system integrators to validate recorder functionality, simulate operational scenarios, and perform regression testing prior to deployment.”

MAPS™ ED-137 Recorder Emulator supports validation of large-scale recording environments by enabling stress testing of hundreds of RTSP recording sessions while verifying Call Record Data including R2S and R2S-TLV metadata. The platform also supports RTSP session keep-alive and liveliness validation, traffic actions such as microphone talk, speaker playback, and sending or recording audio files, along with per-session audio recordings and CSV-based traceability for detailed verification and analysis.

Recent enhancements include improved codec and user agent profile handling, enhanced IPv6 support, expanded Python API automation capabilities, validation support against VOTER systems, and RTP over UDP with configurable client and server port parameters. These enhancements help organizations automate regression testing and validate recorder deployments in complex IP-based Air Traffic Management networks.

Key Benefits

Emulate Controller Working Position, Ground Radio Station and Recorder endpoints

Validate Air-to-Ground and Ground-to-Ground recording scenarios

Stress test large-scale RTSP recording sessions

Verify Call Record Data including R2S and R2S-TLV metadata

RTSP session keep-alive and liveliness validation

Automation using Python APIs for regression and scripted testing

Per-session audio recording with CSV-based traceability

Support for IPv4, IPv6, RTP media transport, and RTSP session control





MAPS™ ED-137 Recorder Emulator supports EUROCAE ED-137B and ED-137C Volume 4 Recorder standards, along with widely used codecs including G.711 A-law, μ-law, and G.729. The solution also enables validation of advanced operational scenarios such as Voting, Simultaneous Squelch, Start/Stop Squelch, Simultaneous Call Transmission, Call Intrusion, Call Transfer, Call Hold, Attended Transfer, Conference Join, and RTSP session timeout conditions.

The solution is part of GL’s comprehensive Air Traffic Management testing portfolio, which includes MAPS™ ED-137 Radio Emulator, MAPS™ ED-137 Telephone Emulator, ED-138 monitoring solutions, and voice quality and delay measurement tools—providing a complete framework for development, interoperability, regression, and acceptance testing across modern ATM infrastructures.

About GL Communications Inc.,

GL Communications is a global provider of voice testing solutions. GL’s solutions verify the quality and reliability of telecommunications networks.

Warm Regards,

Vikram Kulkarni, PhD

Sales Director

Phone: 301-670-4784 x114