GL Communications Introduces 5G ORAN Interface Emulators for Multi-Vendor Validation

GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global provider of voice testing solutions, highlights its advanced 5G ORAN F1AP and E1AP Interface Emulators, designed to support comprehensive validation of critical signaling interfaces within Open RAN (ORAN) architectures.

As ORAN deployments accelerate, ensuring reliable signaling across the F1 interface between the gNB Distributed Unit (DU) and the gNB Central Unit (CU) and across the E1 interface between the gNB Central Unit Control Plane (CU-CP) and the gNB Central Unit User Plane (CU-UP), has become essential for achieving interoperability, deployment readiness and seamless multi-vendor integration.

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GL’s ORAN interface emulators enable engineers to emulate real-world signaling scenarios, validate interface behavior and perform structured testing prior to field deployment. Built on GL’s Message Automation and Protocol Simulation (MAPS™) platform, these solutions support functional validation, interoperability testing and script-driven as well as unattended automated regression workflows, along with customizable signaling scenarios using flexible message editors, enabling repeatable and scalable testing across disaggregated 5G ORAN environments.

Vijay Kulkarni, CEO of GL Communications, stated, “GL’s ORAN interface emulators provide engineering teams with the ability to simulate complex signaling scenarios, automate testing workflows and identify integration issues early in the development lifecycle.”

In multi-vendor ORAN environments, signaling reliability across F1 and E1 interfaces directly impacts UE context management, bearer setup, mobility continuity and overall session stability. Early validation of these interfaces helps reduce integration risks, accelerate deployment cycles, and improve network performance.

GL’s 5G ORAN F1AP Interface Emulator simulates signaling between gNB-DU and gNB-CU nodes. It supports F1-C control-plane signaling and F1-U user-plane tunnelling validation, including SCTP signaling verification, while allowing engineers to perform UE context setup, modification and release procedures. The solution enables negative testing and fault scenario validation, along with automated regression workflows using ready scripts and scheduled execution, supporting both manual and unattended testing. Additionally, engineers can create custom signaling scenarios and execute scalable test cases to validate interface behavior under diverse deployment conditions.

The 5G ORAN E1AP Interface Emulator validates signaling between gNB CU-CP and CU-UP nodes, supporting control and user plane separation procedures and complete bearer context lifecycle validation. It enables script-driven automated signaling scenarios, along with scalable performance and load testing with high call density and supports fault insertion for robustness validation. The solution provides detailed metrics and statistics, offering deep visibility into signaling performance, while enabling automated and unattended regression testing workflows for continuous validation in development and integration environments.

These solutions support a wide range of ORAN testing activities, including validation of DU–CU signaling workflows, CU-CP/CU-UP coordination procedures, multi-vendor interoperability testing, large-scale UE signaling emulation, automated regression during software upgrades and load and performance validation prior to deployment.

Designed for ORAN equipment vendors, telecom operators, system integrators, protocol developers and 5G test labs, GL’s ORAN interface emulators provide a scalable and automated approach to validating next-generation network architectures.

About GL Communications Inc.,

GL Communications is a global provider of voice testing solutions. GL’s solutions verify the quality and reliability of telecommunications networks.

Warm Regards,

Vikram Kulkarni, PhD

Sales Director

Phone: 301-670-4784 x114

Email: info@gl.com