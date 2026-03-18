From Mermaidcore to Quiet Luxe: SHEIN Unveils its Spring Summer 2026 Collection with a Fashion Pop-Up in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fashion and style connoisseurs, get ready! Global fashion and lifestyle retailer SHEIN is kicking off the year by bringing its high-energy, immersive shopping experience to British Columbia. From Thursday, April 9 to Sunday, April 12, SHEIN will host its first Canadian pop-up of 2026 at Metropolis at Metrotown mall, offering a first-hand look at the season’s most anticipated trends.

Following the success of previous coast-to-coast activations, the Vancouver edition marks the official debut of SHEIN’s Spring/Summer 2026 (SS2026) collection. Designed to bridge the gap between digital inspiration and physical discovery, the pop-up will feature an evolving floor set with collections refreshed daily, making every visit a unique style journey.

Bringing the season’s style forecast to life, the space will feature seven curated trend displays that reflect the key aesthetics shaping the months ahead. From Mermaidcore to the tech-inspired edge of Y3K and the understated elegance of Quiet Luxe, the assortment offers something for every shopper.

Driven by its fashion-first approach, SHEIN has curated its trend-based selections within the pop-up. Each installation is designed as a boutique-style environment where shoppers can touch, feel, and fully immerse themselves in the fashion experience. Shoppers can also explore these trends online by searching “Trends” in the SHEIN app and website at ca.shein.com .

The seven featured trend spaces include:

Boho Chic: A return to effortless and undone dressing grounded in earthy tones, fluid layers, and artisanal details. Think fringe, lace, and sun-washed textures, styled with statement accessories like shell jewelry, woven bags, and wide-brim hats.

A return to effortless and undone dressing grounded in earthy tones, fluid layers, and artisanal details. Think fringe, lace, and sun-washed textures, styled with statement accessories like shell jewelry, woven bags, and wide-brim hats. Mermaidcore: An ethereal, ocean-inspired aesthetic where fluid silhouettes meet iridescent finishes and liquid shine. Sheer layers, soft draping, and shimmering textures evoke a dreamlike, under-the-sea allure.

An ethereal, ocean-inspired aesthetic where fluid silhouettes meet iridescent finishes and liquid shine. Sheer layers, soft draping, and shimmering textures evoke a dreamlike, under-the-sea allure. Y3K: A futuristic evolution from Y2K to Y3K, but sleeker, sharper, and more experimental. Metallic finishes, high-shine surfaces, and sculptural silhouettes define this tech-forward look rooted in digital escapism.

A futuristic evolution from Y2K to Y3K, but sleeker, sharper, and more experimental. Metallic finishes, high-shine surfaces, and sculptural silhouettes define this tech-forward look rooted in digital escapism. Poetcore: Romantic and introspective, Poetcore draws from vintage literary muses. Flowing fabrics, delicate lace, and soft tailoring create a sense of quiet drama, balancing nostalgia with modern femininity.

Romantic and introspective, Poetcore draws from vintage literary muses. Flowing fabrics, delicate lace, and soft tailoring create a sense of quiet drama, balancing nostalgia with modern femininity. Preppy Rebel: Classic collegiate style reimagined with attitude. Tailored staples like pleated skirts and polos are disrupted with unexpected proportions and styling, where polished meets undone.

Classic collegiate style reimagined with attitude. Tailored staples like pleated skirts and polos are disrupted with unexpected proportions and styling, where polished meets undone. Elevated Athleisure: Performance meets polish. Streamlined silhouettes, soft performance fabrics, and tonal layering redefine off-duty dressing, where comfort is intentional, and style remains uncompromised.

Performance meets polish. Streamlined silhouettes, soft performance fabrics, and tonal layering redefine off-duty dressing, where comfort is intentional, and style remains uncompromised. Quiet Luxe: Refined minimalism at its most intentional. Clean lines, premium textures, and timeless silhouettes take center stage, where subtle details and impeccable tailoring speak louder than logos.





The pop-up goes beyond fashion, celebrating SHEIN’s full lifestyle universe. Shoppers will find something for every member of the family and every corner of their life: from women's, men's, kids', and size-inclusive apparel to SHEGLAM beauty, home décor, and pet accessories, reflecting the brand's commitment to accessible style for everyone.



"Vancouver has always had an incredible pulse for fashion, and we are excited to bring the SHEIN pop-up experience back to this vibrant community," said Vito Zhong, General Manager of SHEIN Canada. "Our goal is to move beyond the screen and create a meaningful, in-person connection. This pop-up celebrates the diversity of our Spring and Summer 2026 collections while staying true to our core mission: making the most exciting global trends accessible to everyone, everywhere."

Shoppers can take advantage of exclusive in-store-only discounts of up to 30% off and receive limited-edition gifts with purchase while supplies last. In the spirit of community, the event will also feature a DIY Bookmark Station, inviting guests to leave their personal mark on the #SHEINVancouver experience, and a photobooth to capture the moment, operating during peak hours and subject to availability.



WHERE:

Metropolis at Metrotown (Near Kingsway Entrance)

4700 Kingsway, Burnaby, BC V5H 4M1

DATE:

Thursday, April 9: 10:00 AM – 9:00 PM

Friday, April 10: 10:00 AM – 9:00 PM

Saturday, April 11: 10:00 AM – 9:00 PM

Sunday, April 12: 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Entry is subject to venue capacity to ensure a premium experience for all guests. Hours may be adjusted based on popular demand.

Follow Us:

Instagram: @shein_ca TikTok: @sheinca_ Hashtag: #SHEINVancouver

About SHEIN

SHEIN is a global online fashion and lifestyle retailer, offering SHEIN-branded apparel and products from a global network of vendors, all at affordable prices. Headquartered in Singapore, SHEIN remains committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all, promoting its industry-leading, on-demand production methodology for a smarter, future-ready industry. To learn more about SHEIN Canada, visit ca.shein.com or follow on Instagram @shein_ca .

For more information, please contact Lori Harito, Publicist Lori@boulevardofdreams.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6052b1ce-b2d8-43e9-a393-683131d611a2