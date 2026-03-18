Parsons Operationally Fields First Phased Array Antenna for Satellite Command and Control

CHANTILLY, Va., March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today it has completed integration, testing, and operational acceptance of the first Raven Defense S-Band Phased Array Receive and Transmit Antenna Node (SPARTAN) into the company’s OrbitXchange™ global antenna network.

The SPARTAN system is the first phased-array-fed parabolic antenna of its kind deployed in an operational environment to support satellite commanding, telemetry, and mission data collection. The 6-meter full-motion parabolic dish incorporates a phased-array feed that enables eight electronically steerable downlink beams and a dedicated uplink beam, allowing simultaneous support for multiple spacecraft.

“This is a significant capability jump for OrbitXchange and for our customers offering greater operational capabilities with a single, affordable antenna,” said Ed Baron, senior vice president of Parsons’ Space Engineering Solutions. “SPARTAN delivers the performance of a traditional parabolic antenna at a competitive price point, but with the added advantage of commanding and controlling multiple satellites at once an expanded capability not available on standard ground antennas. Its flexible design allows operators to retrofit legacy antennas, scale to larger apertures for missions extending to cislunar space, or chain multiple units together to provide continuous coverage across the geosynchronous belt.”

Designed to meet the demanding requirements of national security space missions, the initial SPARTAN installation added to Parsons OrbitXchange provides the largest Unified S-Band and Space Ground Link System (SGLS) commercial capability currently available for U.S. government customers. The system-design can also be tailored to additional frequency bands to meet emerging mission needs. SPARTAN is equipped with the Parsons Mission Link Modem (MLM), a software-defined radio that delivers flexible signal processing and supports a wide range of mission sets, waveforms, and data rates.

Baron added that Raven Defense customized the antenna for satellite commanding and telemetry operations directly from its production line. “We look forward to expanding our partnership with Raven Defense and deploying additional SPARTAN systems to meet the accelerating needs of our government and commercial customers,” he said.

Parsons leverages decades of national security and space engineering expertise to deliver integrated, mission‑ready technologies that strengthen every layer of the space value chain. As a leading provider of disruptive solutions across cyber, electronic warfare, space, and missile defense, the company delivers advanced capabilities that accelerate satellite operations, enhance resiliency, and support the evolving needs of government and commercial missions.

To learn more about Parsons’ space solutions, please visit: www.parsons.com/space.

About Parsons:

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and electronic warfare, space and missile defense, transportation, water and environment, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit Parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn to learn how we’re making an impact.

Media Contact:

Angie Benfield

+1 803.334.5277

Angie.Benfield@parsons.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Dave Spille

+ 1 703.775.6191

Dave.Spille@Parsons.us