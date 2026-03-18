NN, Inc. Provides Update on Business Growth in the Data Center, AI Reasoning, and Cloud Computing Markets

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NN, Inc. (“NN” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NNBR), a global diversified industrial company that engineers and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies with six sigma quality, today provided an update on its growing presence in the data center market, a key targeted growth market for the Company.

NN has secured multiple new awards with a leading global provider of AI infrastructure and data center computing equipment. As this industry moves into liquid cooled equipment, it transitions into a natural market for NN. AI reasoning racks are based on an industry-leading chip that requires liquid cooling, and NN has secured liquid cooling positions on these AI reasoning racks which will be installed in the US for AI cloud computing. NN's existing liquid management products precisely fit the requirements of these applications, and the demanding performance and quality requirements of AI data center and cloud customers are a direct use of the Company’s existing capabilities. Furthermore, next generation computing designs require even higher power use and even higher heat generation, which will lead to next-generation liquid-cooled computing systems and components. The Company can already make products that are advanced beyond today’s requirements. NN has delivered six sigma quality, micron-level tolerance parts for combustion engines for decades. The Company’s decades of global experience and footprint are directly applicable to this new area.

Harold Bevis, President and Chief Executive Officer of NN, Inc., commented, "The liquid-cooled data center market is one of the Company’s new end markets that it is pursuing along with medical, defense and electronics, and electric grid components. The AI data center market fits precisely into NN’s decades of know-how in fluid management and six sigma quality levels. For NN, it is a strategic and straightforward application of existing know-how with managing gas, diesel and hydraulic fluids and applying that know-how to managing cooling fluids. The material science and technical requirements are extremely similar. As we say ‘never leak, never fail’. We have been doing this successfully for decades as a leading global provider of ‘never leak, never fail’ parts that go into vehicle solutions around the world. Our reputation covers billions of parts made over several decades with many customers. We step into this arena as a formidable competitor from Day 1.”

“We have won a multi-year set of awards which is leading NN to invest in a large installation of 17 next-generation high-speed, high-precision CNC machines that will meet and exceed these requirements. This expansion and ramp up is happening now across 2026. These machines will add to NN’s portfolio of over 100 of these similar machines already in-house. We can do this type of production in the US, China, Europe, and South America. This is a gateway strategic win for NN globally. The AI data center expansion for cloud providers is happening globally. This is a multi-billion market that is hyper scaling now, and these computing racks are the hardware behind the expanding use of AI and cloud computing. Financially, these wins fit within NN’s guidance for achieving $70 to $80 million of accretive new business during 2026. These wins contribute to achieving that goal globally.”

"NN is intentionally shifting its business mix into non-automotive, higher-growth, higher-margin markets. The data center AI reasoning computing approaches use a high amount of power and generate a high level of heat. Liquid cooling and cooling fluid management are vital to the success of these approaches, and NN is an expert at handling fluids under these 24/7 operating conditions. The series of wins that NN is announcing today validates that the Company's capabilities are directly applicable to these customers and this market. ‘Never leak, never fail’. This is precisely the type of accretive, high-value business that we have been intentionally pursuing as part of our ongoing revenue transformation, and we believe it positions NN for a better future with sustained top line growth and continued margin expansion. We are actively prospecting with other AI reasoning and data center equipment providers. Additionally, the fast-charge Electric Vehicle recharging approaches have the same basic issue; they use a lot of power and quickly create a lot of heat, and liquid cooling approaches are coming to this market as well. NN’s products also fit these requirements."

Rob Esch, NN's CTO of Machined Parts, said, "Data center and AI infrastructure customers demand above all else precision, reliability, and a supplier with the deep technical know-how to repetitively deliver manufacturing solutions at scale, and that is exactly what NN brings to the table. Our decades of expertise in high-precision machining, six sigma quality, the use of advanced materials, and our well-developed manufacturing methods for precise fluid management give NN a genuine and differentiated capability to serve this market. We can already meet the stringent performance requirements of liquid-cooled computing architectures. As NN builds its capabilities and reputation in this market, we are poised to flex our technical know-how to continue winning next-generation programs with the world's leading AI hardware developers and hyperscalers. It is a global phenomenon, and we are organized globally for technical product management, and thus we see this happening in multiple markets. It is very exciting and we bring real value to this market and these customers."

ABOUT NN

NN, Inc., a global diversified industrial company, combines advanced engineering and production capabilities with in-depth materials science expertise to design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies for a variety of markets on a global basis. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, NN has facilities in North America, Europe, South America, and China. For more information about the Company and its products, please visit www.nninc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains express and implied forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding NN’s pursuit of new end markets, NN’s competitive position in the data center market, the success of NN’s investments to meet the requirements of awarded business, and expected new business wins for 2026 and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements generally will be accompanied by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “growth,” “guidance,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project”, “trajectory” or other similar words, phrases or expressions. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that are outside of management’s control and that may cause actual results to be materially different from such statements. Such factors include, among others, general economic conditions and economic conditions in the industrial sector; material changes in the costs and availability of raw materials; the level of our indebtedness; our ability to secure, maintain or enforce patents or other appropriate protections for our intellectual property; and cyber liability or potential liability for breaches of our or our service providers’ information technology systems or business operations disruptions. The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” included in the Company’s filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict their occurrence or how they will affect the Company. The Company qualifies all forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

Investor Relations:

Joseph Caminiti or Abe Plimpton

NNBR@alpha-ir.com

312-445-2870