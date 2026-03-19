WeRide Enters Slovakia, Launching Nation's First Autonomous Driving Program with ELEVATE Slovakia

Slovakia becomes WeRide's fourth European market after France, Belgium, and Switzerland.

WeRide enters Slovakia via a landmark partnership with ELEVATE Slovakia, an initiative bringing together the Ministry of Transport of the Slovak Republic, City of Bratislava, Slovak Post, academic institutions, and private companies to deploy WeRide's multi-product autonomous vehicle (AV) portfolio.

Testing will start in capital Bratislava in the first half of 2026, before expanding to Košice and the High Tatras resort area, paving the way for fully driverless commercial operations.



BRATISLAVA, Slovakia, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeRide (NASDAQ: WRD, HKEX: 0800), a global leader in autonomous driving technology, today announced its entry into Slovakia through a strategic partnership with ELEVATE Slovakia to deploy autonomous vehicles (AVs), launching the country’s first AV program. This national-level rollout represents Europe's first large-scale, multi-product autonomous driving commercial deployment. The move marks WeRide's fourth European market after France, Belgium, and Switzerland, expanding its global footprint to over 40 cities across 12 countries.

ELEVATE Slovakia is a national, multi-stakeholder initiative that brings together public sector partners such as the Ministry of Transport of the Slovak Republic; Ministry of Investments, Regional Development and Informatization of the Slovak Republic; the City of Bratislava; Slovak Post; academia and private companies. It aims to establish a safe, regulatory-ready framework for autonomous mobility, with the long-term objective of enabling nationwide fully driverless commercial operations.

WeRide will deploy its multi-product portfolio in Slovakia – including the Robotaxi, Robobus, Robovan, and Robosweeper – to support autonomous passenger mobility with the Ministry of Transport of the Slovak Republic, parcel logistics automation with Slovak Post, and smart sanitation operations with municipal partners such as the City of Bratislava. The first WeRide AVs are expected to arrive in Slovakia in spring 2026, with testing scheduled to start in the first half of 2026 in Bratislava, followed by expansion to Košice and the High Tatras. All testing will be conducted under Ministry of Transport supervision to ensure compliance with Slovak and European regulations, paving the way for fully driverless commercial operations once all legislative and safety requirements have been met.

“I view the signing of this agreement as the beginning of a process that will allow Slovakia to responsibly and in a controlled manner test autonomous technologies in transport. It will enable us to verify technologies transparently, with the participation of the state and with an emphasis on the public interest,” said Minister of Transport Jozef Ráž.

"WeRide's global expansion is picking up speed as more governments and cities advance large-scale autonomous mobility. With plans for over 2,600 active Robotaxis by the end of 2026 and tens of thousands globally by 2030, Slovakia represents a strategic next step as we extend our global presence to 12 countries. By engaging early with governments, we aim to be their go-to partner and set the standards for safe, scalable AV commercialization," said Dr. Tony Han, Founder and CEO of WeRide.

Under the agreement with ELEVATE Slovakia, WeRide will serve as the autonomous driving technology provider, while Slovak technology company DiusAi will act as the technological and implementation partner responsible for system integration and local operational support.

“Cooperation with WeRide is our first step toward ensuring that Slovakia does not merely adopt these technologies from abroad, but is able to actively test them, professionally evaluate them, and gradually integrate them into its own environment. We are aware that the path toward autonomous transport requires time, extensive testing, open expert discussion, and gradual adjustments to the legislative framework. This is precisely why we consider the ELEVATE Slovakia initiative to be key,” said DiusAi CEO Patrik Tkáč.

“Testing autonomous technologies represents an interesting opportunity for companies as well as for the creation of new jobs in the field of AI and innovation. Moreover, this opportunity can provide us with real data and experience that can be used in urban transport planning,” said Bratislava’s Chief City Strategist Ján Mazúr.

About WeRide

WeRide is a global leader and a first mover in the autonomous driving industry, as well as the first publicly traded Robotaxi company. Our autonomous vehicles have been tested or operated in over 40 cities across 12 countries. We are also the first and only technology company whose products have received autonomous driving permits in eight markets: China, the UAE, Singapore, France, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia, Belgium, and the US. Empowered by the smart, versatile, cost-effective, and highly adaptable WeRide One platform, WeRide provides autonomous driving products and services from L2 to L4, addressing transportation needs in the mobility, logistics, and sanitation industries. WeRide was named to Fortune's 2025 Change the World and 2025 Future 50 lists.

https://www.weride.ai

About ELEVATE Slovakia

The ELEVATE Slovakia initiative serves as a long-term coordinating platform for the development of autonomous mobility in Slovakia. It brings together public institutions, academia, and the private sector with the goal of creating a safe, innovative, and regulatorily sustainable environment for the research, testing, and deployment of autonomous technologies.

https://elevateslovakia.com

About DiusAI

DiusAi is a Slovak technology company focused on the research, development, and deployment of advanced artificial intelligence solutions. At DiusAi, the team believes that technology should learn from people, not control them, and therefore creates AI that understands users, their needs, and their way of thinking. The company’s flagship product currently under development is Jarvis—a personal AI assistant that listens, understands, and learns from the user, with a strong emphasis on privacy, personalization, and secure adaptation to individual needs.

https://dius.ai/sk

Media Contacts

WeRide:

Email: pr@weride.ai

Ministry of Transport of the Slovak Republic:

Email: info@mindop.sk

DiusAI:

Email: press@dius.ai

Mobile: +421 911 718 259

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to,” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about WeRide’s beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in WeRide’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and announcements on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release. WeRide does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/116066ea-64a8-4e61-bddf-ea93b10ebae9