SPARC AI Receives Order for Mobile GPS-Denied Navigation Solution from UAE Group Supporting Defence Operations

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPARC AI Inc. (the “Company”) (CSE: SPAI) (OTCQB: SPAIF) (Frankfurt: 5OV0), SPARC AI defence technology company developing GPS-denied navigation and target acquisition solutions for autonomous and dismounted operations, today announced it has issued an invoice to a group operating in close collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Defence of its mobile tactical navigation and targeting platform. The order covers annual software licenses per device per year. SPARC AI will install the software and ship the configured devices to the UAE, where they will be deployed for field evaluation.

Live demo of navigation without GPS: https://x.com/SPARC__AI/status/2034504683382075434

The GPS Crisis Across the Gulf and Beyond

The order comes at a time when GPS and GNSS interference has become a growing operational issue across the Middle East, particularly in and around conflict-affected areas. Aviation and safety authorities, including the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority, as well as international bodies such as EASA and IATA, have warned of increased GNSS jamming and spoofing affecting navigation and surveillance performance in the region. This operating environment is highlighting the urgent need for resilient, field-ready technologies that can continue to function when GPS is degraded, disrupted or deliberately denied.

SPARC AI's Mobile Tactical Solution

SPARC AI's mobile platform delivers two mission-critical capabilities on a single handheld device, functioning entirely offline without any reliance on network connectivity or satellite navigation signals.

GPS-Denied Navigation: The platform provides continuous position assurance when GNSS is unavailable or actively spoofed. Using ML-corrected IMU sensor fusion, the software integrates accelerometer, gyroscope, barometric to maintain dead-reckoning navigation across extended dismounted operations, sustaining positional continuity regardless of whether GPS is jammed, spoofed, or simply absent.

Laser-Free Target Acquisition: Operators can use the device camera to designate a target and immediately receive its precise geolocation with output in MGRS defence-preferred coordinate formats — without a laser rangefinder. This eliminates a significant equipment dependency and enables rapid, affordable target acquisition at the individual operator level.

The global military rugged smartphones market size in 2024 stands at USD $1.28 billion, and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2025 to 2033, reaching an estimated value of USD $2.47 billion by 20331.

The SPARC AI software is installed on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Tactical Edition, a hardened platform adopted by defense departments worldwide. The licence fee of $2,950 per device per year covers the SPARC AI software only and does not include the cost of the device itself — a pricing structure that allows governments and units to acquire capability on existing or separately procured hardware.

“This order represents another important step in validating the real-world demand for SPARC AI’s GPS-denied technologies,” said CEO Anoosh Manzoori. “As interference and disruption to satellite navigation systems become more common in operational theatres, the need for reliable alternatives is becoming increasingly urgent. Our mobile tactical solution is built to meet exactly that challenge.”

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1. https://dataintelo.com/report/military-rugged-smartphones-market/amp

About SPARC AI Inc.

SPARC AI is a defence technology company solving one of the most critical challenges in modern autonomous systems: accurate navigation and targeting when GPS is unavailable. The company's AI-powered platform transforms the low-cost inertial sensors already inside commercial drones into precision instruments without additional hardware, external signals, or complex integration. SPARC AI's software-only approach makes GPS-denied capability for target acquisition and navigation accessible at the price point and scale that modern drone operations demand, from single platforms to fleets of thousands.

For further information contact:

Anoosh Manzoori, Chief Executive Officer

SPARC AI Inc.

E-mail: anoosh@sparcai.net

Web : http://www.sparcai.co

Tel: (213) 459-3994

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” or “forward-looking information” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the filing of the Offering Document, the anticipated participation of management in the Offering, the intended use of proceeds from the Offering, the expected timing for completion of the Offering and other factors or information.

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