Take 5 Oil Change Debuts in Gonzales, Louisiana, Introducing Fast, Convenient Car Care

GONZALES, La., March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Take 5 Oil Change, a leading provider of fast, friendly, and simple car maintenance, announced today the grand opening of its Gonzales shop at 1501 N Airline Hwy. The new location marks the brand’s first shop in Gonzales, bringing fast and simple routine car maintenance to local drivers. Featuring three service bays, customers can remain comfortably in their car while receiving a high-quality oil change in about 10 minutes.

"We’re excited to bring Take 5’s quick, reliable oil change experience to Gonzales,” said Tim Austin, President of Take 5 Oil Change. "Our focus is on making car maintenance simple and stress-free for every customer."

At every Take 5 Oil Change, customers stay comfortably in their cars while technicians complete a high-quality oil change in about 10 minutes. Every service includes free tire pressure checks, fluid top-offs, and complimentary bottled water. This simple, customer-first model has helped Take 5 Oil Change build loyalty and fuel strong growth across almost 1,300 locations nationwide.

“We’re proud to open our very first Take 5 Oil Change in Gonzales,” said Kelly O’Neill, District Manager at Take 5 Oil Change. “This location represents both our growth as a company and our commitment to providing fast, reliable service to local customers. We look forward to being an active part of the community, supporting local initiatives, and serving Gonzales for the long term.”

To celebrate the grand opening, Take 5 Oil Change is offering customers $25 toward any oil change for a limited time. Take 5 Oil Change also honors service members with a year-round 25% discount on oil changes for all U.S. military veterans and active-duty personnel at participating locations. In addition, the brand proudly supports Folds of Honor, providing educational scholarships to the families of fallen and disabled service members.



For more information or to find a Take 5 Oil Change location near you, please visit take5.com/locations.



ABOUT TAKE 5 OIL CHANGE

Take 5 Oil Change® revolutionized the industry in 1984 by introducing the stay-in-your-car oil change, making vehicle maintenance faster, easier, and more convenient. The brand has grown to almost 1,300 company-owned and franchised service centers across North America. Known for its quick, friendly service, Take 5 Oil Change completes oil changes in about 10 minutes on average, while also checking tire pressure, topping off essential fluids and performing routine vehicle maintenance. As part of Driven Brands™, the largest automotive services company in North America, Take 5 Oil Change continues to grow its presence across the U.S. and Canada. For more information or to find a location, visit take5.com or follow along on Facebook and Instagram. To learn more about Take 5 Oil Change franchise opportunities, visit https://take5franchise.com/.





New Take 5 Oil Change in Gonzales

Media Contact:

Konnect Agency

take5@konnectagency.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2eb7d7f6-07b0-48ad-a144-63ea05d2a7dd