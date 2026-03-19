Kahuna Workforce Solutions Launches CertIQ: AI-Powered Certification Management Built for the Frontline

HOUSTON, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahuna Workforce Solutions , a leading frontline workforce readiness platform trusted by enterprise organizations, today announced the commercial launch of CertIQ , an AI-powered certification management module built to help frontline organizations automate credential verification, reduce compliance risk and improve real-time visibility into workforce readiness. CertIQ replaces manual certification tracking with a mobile-first workflow that captures, verifies and maintains current credential data where work actually happens.

For many operational leaders in highly regulated industries, one of the most important compliance questions is also one of the hardest to answer: Are our employees’ certifications current right now? The credentials that keep workers safe, operations legal and audits on track are often managed through spreadsheets, disconnected administrative systems and manual follow-up processes that can become outdated the moment they are saved, creating a persistent and often invisible gap between recorded certification data and actual operational readiness.

“We have talked to hundreds of operational leaders across highly regulated industries, and the certification problem is not just administrative, but a compliance gap created by systems that were never designed for how frontline work actually happens,” said Jai Shah, chief executive officer of Kahuna. “HR systems store static data, contractor platforms rely on self-reporting and spreadsheets leave too much room for missed updates and expired credentials. CertIQ changes that by bringing certification capture and verification directly into the flow of work through mobile collection, AI-powered extraction and cleaner data that organizations can trust in real time.”

CertIQ is designed to catch the credential lapses that traditional systems often miss, making certification management more accurate and actionable in day-to-day operations. Employees can capture certification documents directly from the field using a mobile device, while AI-powered document extraction reads the credential, matches it to role requirements and pushes clean certification data into enterprise systems automatically. This gives resource managers, compliance leaders and operations teams more timely visibility into who is qualified for a role before a shift is staffed, a crew is deployed or an audit issue escalates.

In highly regulated operational environments, certification gaps can go unnoticed until risk is already in motion. A nurse’s Basic Life Support certification may expire between performance reviews, a field technician’s BOSIET card may lapse between assignments, or a resource manager may have no clear way to confirm who is actually qualified before a crew ships out. CertIQ is built to bring those readiness signals into view earlier, with less manual effort and greater confidence.

Because CertIQ lives within the Kahuna platform, alongside Skills Manager and Ladder, it connects validated credentials directly to the specific role that requires it and the career paths that build on them. With the launch of CertIQ, Kahuna now helps organizations answer three critical workforce readiness questions: Can this person do this job? What is their path to the next role? Are their credentials current?

Together, Kahuna Skills Manager, Ladder and CertIQ give operations leaders and compliance teams a more complete, real-time picture of workforce readiness across the frontline — one that grows sharper with every certification scanned.

About Kahuna Workforce Solutions

Kahuna Workforce Solutions is a leading operational readiness platform built for frontline enterprises. Through its Skills Manager, Ladder and CertIQ solutions, Kahuna helps operations, HR and learning leaders gain real-time visibility into validated skills, workforce readiness and career advancement. Kahuna serves organizations in healthcare, energy, field services and manufacturing, supporting teams responsible for hundreds to tens of thousands of frontline employees. For more information, visit kahunaworkforce.com.