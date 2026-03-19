ServiceTrade Earns Two Software Advice Distinctions for 2026, Recognized for Quick Implementation and Usability

DURHAM, N.C., March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServiceTrade , the field service management platform purpose-built for commercial fire protection and mechanical contractors, today announced it has received two prestigious distinctions from Software Advice for 2026:

Highly Rated for Quick Implementation | Field Service Management Software of 2026

| Field Service Management Software of 2026 Best for Usability | HVAC Software of 2026





Software Advice recognition is determined by verified user reviews, not vendor self-reporting. These distinctions reflect the direct experiences of commercial contractors who use ServiceTrade to manage inspection workflows, dispatch technicians, track deficiencies, and drive revenue across their service operations. ServiceTrade holds an overall rating of 4.6 out of 5 on Software Advice, based on more than 300 verified reviews.

“ServiceTrade is built for commercial contractors, and these recognitions reflect the value our customers actually experience in the field. When a contractor chooses a new platform, implementation speed and day-to-day usability determine whether the investment pays off. We are proud that our customers validate both,” commented William Chaney, CEO of ServiceTrade.

Built for Commercial Contractors, Validated by Them

Commercial fire protection and HVAC contractors operate in regulated, high-stakes environments where software failure is not an option. Technicians work across multiple customer sites, often under tight schedules, and need tools that work without friction. Office teams manage complex service schedules, quotes, service performance, inspection-to-repair conversion funnels, invoicing and billing across large customer portfolios. For these contractors, a field service management solution must be purpose-built to work the way the business and its technicians do, and must be rapid to deploy.

ServiceTrade's recognition for Quick Implementation reflects the company's commitment to fast onboarding and a deployment model that minimizes disruption to ongoing service operations. Recognition for Usability in the HVAC category reflects the platform's intuitive design for both office administrators and field technicians.

One verified ServiceTrade customer commented via Software Advice: “It has changed the game for us and has enabled us to go completely paper-free. Accessing past history is so much easier now, rather than digging through files and old emails.”

Customer Voices

ServiceTrade users consistently highlight ease of use and responsive support as differentiators. Additional verified reviews on Software Advice include:

“Wonderful. Easy to learn and use. ServiceTrade staff are always there to help with any issues. Prompt replies and friendly attitudes.”

“I love this product from recurring service management, to job creation and completion, to invoicing. ServiceTrade has an amazing customer support team behind the scenes if needed.”

To read more reviews, visit ServiceTrade's Software Advice profile . Contractors interested in learning more about the platform can visit ServiceTrade.com or request a demo of the ServiceTrade platform.

About ServiceTrade

ServiceTrade is the leading field service management platform for commercial fire protection and mechanical contractors. Built to support the full service lifecycle, from inspection scheduling and deficiency tracking to invoicing and customer reporting, ServiceTrade helps contractors grow revenue, retain customers, and operate more efficiently. Trusted by some of the industry's largest and fastest-growing companies, ServiceTrade combines workflow automation, mobile technician tools, and customer-facing digital experiences in a single, purpose-built platform. Learn more at servicetrade.com .

About Software Advice

Software Advice is an online resource that helps businesses navigate software selection decisions. Its independent and objective insights, driven by proprietary data generated through rigorous research methodologies, help software buyers evaluate which systems are most appropriate for their needs.

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