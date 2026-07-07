ServiceTrade Launches Industry’s First and Only Native Integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365

DURHAM, N.C., July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServiceTrade, Inc. , the leading AI-powered field service management platform for commercial fire protection and mechanical contractors, announced the industry’s only native integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central , strengthening its connected ecosystem across the full service lifecycle. The integration synchronizes master data and key workflows, which eliminates double entry, lowers posting failures and delivers audit-ready traceability of sync outcomes.

As more contractors adopt modern enterprise resource planning platforms, the integration gap between those systems and their field service management software can require significant manual effort to manage. Data entered in one system has to be manually re-entered in the other, posting failures don't always surface where teams can catch them and finance teams arrive at month-end without a clean picture of where revenue stands. ServiceTrade’s Dynamics 365 integration gives contractors a way to reduce that manual overhead and scale their operations without the back-office burden growing alongside them.

“Finance and operations teams have long borne the brunt of disconnected systems, and that burden only compounds as a business grows,” said Brook Bock, chief product officer at ServiceTrade. “ServiceTrade's native Dynamics 365 integration synchronizes master data and key accounts receivable workflows in near real time. Finance leaders get an audit-ready trail they can trust and back-office operations that scale with the business.”

The integration is built on Dynamics 365's standard APIs and data protocols, requiring no extensions to install, maintain or upgrade. ServiceTrade’s master data sync uses audited conflict resolution, which gives precedence to the most recent update and logs field-level metadata so finance teams can trace any discrepancy back to its source. For teams that need tighter control, system-of-record rules can be set on a per-field basis, so each team can determine which platform takes priority on any given data point.

“We are migrating from Microsoft Great Plains to Dynamics 365. Keeping those systems aligned would have required significant manual work and possibly third-party connectors needing constant attention,” said Dominick DiBenedetto, Vice President of Operations at Mechanical Service Corporation. “With the planned sunset of Great Plains, we knew we needed a cleaner path forward. ServiceTrade's native integration with Dynamics 365 handles the operations to finance connection automatically, allowing our team to focus less on technical requirements and more on what matters most in the business.”

To learn more about ServiceTrade’s integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, visit servicetrade.com .

About ServiceTrade

ServiceTrade, Inc. is the leading AI-powered field service management platform for commercial fire protection and mechanical contractors. Built on Trade Intelligence, a proprietary data intelligence layer informed by more than 14 years of service and asset data, ServiceTrade connects field and office teams across the full service lifecycle, from sale and service delivery through quoting, invoicing and customer engagement, turning everyday service work into predictable, profitable growth. ServiceTrade applies AI directly inside service workflows to deliver explainable guidance and take action on next steps automatically, reducing manual work and operational friction so teams can scale efficiently. Today, more than 1,300 contractors rely on ServiceTrade to run more efficient service operations. ServiceTrade is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.