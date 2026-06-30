ServiceTrade Acquires Mura to Deliver AI-Powered Revenue Growth Across the Commercial Service Lifecycle

DURHAM, N.C., June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServiceTrade, Inc. , the leading AI-powered field service management platform for commercial fire protection and mechanical contractors, today announced its acquisition of Mura , the agentic AI platform that automates field service billing and collections.

The acquisition extends ServiceTrade's Stella suite through to cash collection, making ServiceTrade the first commercial service platform to apply AI across the full service lifecycle—from the first proposal to the last dollar collected.

Mura connects directly with any field service management system and automates the entire post-job order-to-cash process with agentic AI, delivering faster cash, reduced headcount dependency and measurable improvement in contractor profitability. Contractors using Mura report three times faster invoice processing and 33% shorter billing cycles.

"For more than a decade, we've built solutions that help contractors grow revenue at every phase of their business—from selling the work to delivering it," said William Chaney, CEO of ServiceTrade. "Mura optimizes the critical last mile: getting paid. Contractors using Mura improve gross margins and accelerate cash collections, and we're bringing it to every contractor on our platform."

Stella, ServiceTrade's suite of AI agents, clears the manual bottlenecks that cost contractors revenue at every stage of the service lifecycle. With Mura, the suite expands beyond Stella Quote and Stella Schedule to add Stella Invoice and Stella Collect. The agents run on deep, industry-specific data no other solution offers: Trade Intelligence , ServiceTrade's proprietary data layer built on 14 years of field service history, 48 million tracked assets and $5.8 billion in annual invoice volume across commercial fire protection and mechanical contractors.

Mura’s fully integrated process ensures purchase orders, invoices and collections are processed efficiently without adding headcount or changing existing workflows. Its purpose-built solutions include:

AI Invoicing (now Stella Invoice) reads job data, technician notes and customer-specific billing rules to surface missed revenue and generate accurate invoices automatically.

reads job data, technician notes and customer-specific billing rules to surface missed revenue and generate accurate invoices automatically. AI Collections (now Stella Collect) automates the entire collections workflow with the right contact and message at the right time, so office staff stop managing spreadsheets and start closing balances faster.

automates the entire collections workflow with the right contact and message at the right time, so office staff stop managing spreadsheets and start closing balances faster. AI PO Automation captures materials and parts from field purchase requests, matches them to jobs and commits them to the back-office system, eliminating the manual data entry that slows billing teams and creates downstream errors.



"We built Mura because commercial contractors were consistently leaving money on the table after the job, not because of bad work, but because back-office teams couldn't keep up with the manual workload of turning jobs into cash," said Ryan G. Smith, co-founder of Mura. "Joining ServiceTrade gives us the platform and the data layer to solve that problem at scale. Backed by their Trade Intelligence and the Stella suite, we can deliver something customers have never had: AI that understands their business as well as they do."

To learn more about ServiceTrade and the Stella suite, visit servicetrade.com .

About ServiceTrade

ServiceTrade, Inc. is the leading AI-powered field service management platform for commercial fire protection and mechanical contractors. Built on Trade Intelligence, a proprietary data intelligence layer informed by more than 14 years of service and asset data, ServiceTrade connects field and office teams across the full service lifecycle—from sale and service delivery through quoting, invoicing, and customer engagement—turning everyday service work into predictable, profitable growth. ServiceTrade applies AI directly inside service workflows to deliver explainable guidance and take automated action on next steps, reducing manual work and operational friction so teams can scale efficiently. Today, more than 1,300 contractors rely on ServiceTrade to run more efficient service operations. ServiceTrade is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. Learn more at servicetrade.com .

About Mura

Mura automates the order-to-cash process for commercial field service companies using AI and integrations with existing field service management systems. Founded in 2024 by Ryan G. Smith and Claire DeRoberts, Mura helps companies save time for their dispatch and billing teams while getting paid faster, without requiring disruptive platform migrations. Mura is headquartered in New York.