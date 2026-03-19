Dayforce Expands Partner Ecosystem with Emburse and Docusign to Simplify Finance and HR Workflows for Customers

MINNEAPOLIS and TORONTO, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dayforce, Inc., a global human capital management (HCM) leader that makes work life better, today announced the expansion of its existing partnerships with Emburse and Docusign. These expanded partnerships allow Dayforce customers to access leading expense management and digital agreement solutions directly through the Dayforce™ ecosystem.

For HR, finance, and operations leaders navigating fragmented systems, rising regulatory demands, and growing workforce complexity, trusted ecosystems play a critical role. Through certified integrations with Dayforce, Emburse and Docusign deliver secure, reliable data exchange and a streamlined user experience to help organizations improve efficiency, strengthen compliance, and connect workflows without added implementation risk or procurement bottlenecks.

“In a world where complexity keeps rising, customers don’t want more tools. They want solutions that work together,” said Beata Reimer, Group Vice President, Global Partner Ecosystem at Dayforce, Inc. “By deepening our partnerships with Emburse and Docusign, we’re making it easier for organizations to simplify critical workflows, move faster with confidence, and unlock more value from their Dayforce investment without adding friction.”

Through this new approach, Dayforce customers can access Emburse and Docusign solutions through a simplified buying experience, helping organizations modernize critical workflows with confidence that their solutions are designed to work together from day one.

Partner Quotes:

"By connecting Emburse’s AI-powered, intelligent spend solutions with Dayforce’s single HCM platform, we’re helping customers modernize expense management and reduce friction across payroll, reimbursement, and compliance. Dayforce’s use of Emburse within its own organization has given us real insight into how this integration simplifies processes, improves accuracy, and saves employees’ time. Expanding our partnership through a reseller model makes it easier for organizations to deliver a more seamless experience across their workforce through smarter spend,” Michele Shepard, Chief Revenue Officer, Emburse.



“Agreements are foundational to how work gets done, yet they’re often disconnected from the systems HR and finance teams rely on every day. Through our expanded partnership with Dayforce, customers can bring digital agreement workflows directly into their HR and people operations—helping reduce manual steps, improve compliance, and move faster with greater confidence,” Dmitri Krakovsky, Chief Product Officer, Docusign.

These partnerships reflect Dayforce’s continued investment in its technology and innovation partner ecosystem, focused on delivering choice, flexibility, and faster outcomes for customers through deeply integrated solutions.

Additional Information

About Dayforce

Dayforce makes work life better. Everything we do as a global leader in HCM technology is focused on enabling thousands of customers and millions of employees around the world to do the work they're meant to do. With our single AI-powered people platform for HR, Pay, Time, Talent, and Analytics, organizations of all sizes and industries are benefiting from simplicity at scale with Dayforce to help unlock their full workforce potential, operate with confidence, and realize quantifiable value. To learn more, visit dayforce.com.

Media Contact

Leslie Whitelaw

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