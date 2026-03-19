ConductorOne Launches AI Access Management to Secure Enterprise AI Adoption at Scale

SAN FRANCISCO, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConductorOne, the first AI-native identity platform that protects every identity — human, non-human, and AI — today announced its AI Access Management product extension, a unified control plane for managing access to AI tools, agents, and MCP connections across the enterprise. The platform enables organizations to accelerate AI adoption while maintaining full visibility, policy enforcement, and compliance.

As AI tools proliferate across the enterprise, organizations face a critical challenge: 75% of knowledge workers use AI tools today, and 78% bring their own, creating massive shadow AI risk. Meanwhile, only 18% of employees know their company’s AI policy. The governed path to AI adoption has been so slow and complex that employees routinely bypass it, exposing enterprises to unmanaged risk.

ConductorOne addresses this challenge by making the governed path faster than the ungoverned one. End users can request and receive access to AI tools in under 60 seconds through self-service provisioning, while IT and security teams maintain complete visibility and policy control over every AI tool, agent, and MCP connection in the environment.

"Every company is transforming into an AI-native business," said Alex Bovee, CEO and co-founder of ConductorOne. "Boards are demanding AI adoption. CIOs and CISOs are left without the capabilities to drive it securely. ConductorOne closes that gap."

Key capabilities of AI Access Management include:

Self-service AI tool provisioning: End users request access to AI tools and are provisioned in seconds via policy-based auto-approval or routed human approval.

Fine-grained tool call authorization: Every AI tool call is authenticated, permission-checked, and logged with full audit context.

Agent identity management: AI agents are treated as first-class identities with their own credentials, policies, lifecycle states, and ownership — supporting personal assistants and standalone enterprise agents.

Credential vaulting: Credentials are never exposed to end users; managed centrally with automatic rotation and instant revocation.

3,000+ hosted MCP servers: Built on ConductorOne’s existing connector ecosystem, virtually any application with an API is available as a governed MCP server.

Real-time audit and compliance: Every tool call is logged with full identity context, enabling SOC 2, GDPR, and HIPAA evidence generation and access certification workflows.

AI Access Management is currently in early preview with select customers. For more information or to request a demo, visit conductorone.com.

About ConductorOne

ConductorOne is the first AI-native identity security platform that protects every identity: human, non-human, and AI. Using a broad base of out-of-the-box connectors, powerful automation, and platform-level AI capabilities, it centralizes identity and access visibility, enforces fine-grained access controls, enables just-in-time access, and automates user access reviews across all apps and infrastructure. Organizations can efficiently and securely manage the entire lifecycle of identities and streamline compliance tasks—all from a single, quick-to-deploy platform. ConductorOne is easy to use, connects to all of your apps, and is AI powered—we make securing identity effortless regardless of environmental complexity. ConductorOne is trusted by forward-thinking enterprises like DigitalOcean, Instacart, Ramp, and Zscaler. For more information, visit conductorone.com.

Contact:



Christine Penwell

ConductorOne@offleashpr.com