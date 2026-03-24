ConductorOne Announces Integration with CrowdStrike Falcon Next-Gen Identity Security

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RSAC Conference 2026 – ConductorOne today announced an integration with CrowdStrike Falcon® Next-Gen Identity Security that brings Falcon identity risk signals into ConductorOne’s governance workflows. The integration enables ConductorOne customers to incorporate real-time threat context from Falcon into access reviews, policies, and approval decisions across the identity lifecycle.

ConductorOne customers who use Falcon Next-Gen Identity Security will benefit from continuous visibility into identity risk across hybrid environments. Falcon Next-Gen Identity Security secures the full identity lifecycle, delivering unified protection for every identity – human, non-human, and AI agent. By incorporating Falcon’s real-time identity risk signals, ConductorOne customers can make access decisions based on current threat activity, not static risk levels.

With this integration, Falcon identity risk signals and severity levels surface within ConductorOne during access reviews and requests, enabling teams to filter and prioritize high-risk identities and make informed decisions at the point of approval. These signals are informed by real-time detections, behavioral analytics, and threat intelligence, providing up-to-date context on potential identity compromise. ConductorOne’s policy engine also allows organizations to use Falcon risk signals as conditions to automate actions, including triggering reviews, denying access, or revoking entitlements based on real-time risk.

“Identity is a primary security control, so risk signals need to inform how access is governed,” said Alex Bovee, CEO and Co-Founder, ConductorOne. “With Falcon Next-Gen Identity Security providing real-time visibility into identity risk, this integration enables customers to use that context within ConductorOne governance workflows to make informed access decisions and take action as risk changes.”

The integration is available now for ConductorOne customers with the CrowdStrike connector. To learn more, visit conductorone.com .

About ConductorOne

ConductorOne is the first AI-native identity security platform that protects every identity: human, non-human, and AI. Using a broad base of out-of-the-box connectors, powerful automation, and platform-level AI capabilities, it centralizes identity and access visibility, enforces fine-grained access controls, enables just-in-time access, and automates user access reviews across all apps and infrastructure. Organizations can efficiently and securely manage the entire lifecycle of identities and streamline compliance tasks from a single, quick-to-deploy platform. ConductorOne is trusted by forward-thinking enterprises like DigitalOcean, Instacart, Ramp, and Zscaler. For more information, visit conductorone.com .

Christine Penwell: ConductorOne@offleashpr.com