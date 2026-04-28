C1 Collaborates with Wiz to Turn Cloud Risk Findings into Real-Time Access Decisions

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C1, the identity platform for the agentic workforce, today announced its collaboration with cloud security leader Wiz, now part of Google Cloud, by joining the Wiz Integration Network (WIN). Through C1’s integration, Wiz cloud security findings flow directly into C1's governance engine, automatically triggering access decisions, policy enforcement, and entitlement revocation.

Wiz gives security teams comprehensive, real-time visibility into cloud risk, surfacing misconfigurations, exposed credentials, overprivileged identities, and active attack paths across cloud environments. This partnership puts that intelligence directly to work inside C1's governance engine, where access decisions are made. What previously required manual handoffs between tools and teams now happens automatically; a Wiz finding triggers a policy step, an entitlement revocation, or an access review, without the gap in between.

With the C1 integration with Wiz, customers can:

Turn findings into governance actions automatically — When Wiz flags a finding tied to an identity, C1's policy engine responds immediately, triggering stricter approval requirements, launching an access review, or revoking entitlements when risk crosses a defined threshold.

— When Wiz flags a finding tied to an identity, C1's policy engine responds immediately, triggering stricter approval requirements, launching an access review, or revoking entitlements when risk crosses a defined threshold. Enforce continuous least privilege — Governance policies and workflows reference Wiz risk data directly, so access controls adapt as cloud posture changes, not just at scheduled review time.

— Governance policies and workflows reference Wiz risk data directly, so access controls adapt as cloud posture changes, not just at scheduled review time. Give approvers cloud context at the point of decision — Wiz risk severity, finding categories, and affected resources appear inline during access approval and review workflows, so every decision reflects actual cloud risk.



"By joining WIN, we're putting Wiz's cloud risk intelligence directly into the governance workflows where access decisions are made. A Wiz finding shouldn't sit in a dashboard waiting for someone to act on it — it should trigger an immediate governance response. That's what this integration delivers." — Alex Bovee, CEO and co-founder, C1

“We’re happy to welcome C1 to the Wiz Integration Network,” said Oron Noah, VP of Product, Extensibility and Partnerships at Wiz. “This integration connects risk findings from Wiz with C1’s governance engine, so teams can automate access decisions and enforce least privilege across their cloud environments, turning visibility into immediate action.”

Wiz is the platform that gives security teams comprehensive, continuous visibility into cloud and AI risk, surfacing the exposures that matter most across every environment. C1’s integration extends that intelligence into the governance layer, so Wiz findings don't just surface exposure, they resolve it. No custom data pipelines. No exports. No gap.

Wiz sees cloud risk. C1 governs access. Together, they can close the loop between detection and action for every identity in the cloud environment.

About C1 C1 is the identity platform that empowers organizations to adopt AI securely and at speed by delivering the right access and context to every human, workload, and agent. Companies like Instacart, Ramp, Zscaler, and Brex trust C1 to accelerate AI adoption with confidence. Learn more at C1.com .

Christine Penwell: ConductorOne@offleashpr.com