AutoScheduler.AI CEO Keith Moore to Address How Practical AI is Transforming Food & Beverage Operations at SNAX 2026

AUSTIN, Texas, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoScheduler.AI, the leading warehouse orchestration platform, announces that CEO Keith Moore will be a featured speaker at SNX Education and Collaboration Forum. The educational presentation, titled "How ‘Practical AI’ Is Changing the Way F&B Operations Run," is scheduled for Tuesday, March 31st, from 12:15 PM to 12:45 PM.

In an era where food and beverage (F&B) companies must manage thousands of interconnected daily decisions, many still find themselves locked in a cycle of manual coordination and perpetual "firefighting." Moore’s session moves past the hype to examine the emerging world of agentic systems—AI technologies that go beyond simple forecasting to make, coordinate, and adapt decisions across functions in real time.

Session Highlights:

Defining Agentic AI: A practical framework to understand what agentic systems mean in a high-stakes operations context.

A practical framework to understand what agentic systems mean in a high-stakes operations context. Decomposing Decision-Making: Insights into how complex operational tasks can be divided into specialized agents that work together across functions.

Insights into how complex operational tasks can be divided into specialized agents that work together across functions. Aligning Planning with Execution: Strategies to close the gap between high-level planning and floor-level execution to improve operational productivity and system throughput.

Strategies to close the gap between high-level planning and floor-level execution to improve operational productivity and system throughput. Real-World Blueprint: Practical examples from global F&B manufacturers and a step-by-step guide for teams looking to leverage these technologies today.

"F&B leaders are looking for more than analysis; they need stability and speed," says Keith Moore, CEO of AutoScheduler.AI. "We want to provide a clear blueprint showing how specialized AI agents can work together to handle the 'heavy lifting' of operational coordination, so human teams can focus on strategic growth instead of manual reports."

The presentation equips attendees with the knowledge to improve operational stability and drive higher throughput through an innovative, agent-based operating model.

Event Details:

Event: SNX Education and Collaboration Forum, a strategic complement to SNAXPO

SNX Education and Collaboration Forum, a strategic complement to SNAXPO Session: How “Practical AI” Is Changing the Way F&B Operations Run

How “Practical AI” Is Changing the Way F&B Operations Run Speaker: Keith Moore, CEO of AutoScheduler.AI

Keith Moore, CEO of AutoScheduler.AI Date: Tuesday, March 31, 2026

Tuesday, March 31, 2026 Time: 12:15 PM – 12:45 PM

12:15 PM – 12:45 PM Location/Info: https://snxevent.com/



About AutoScheduler.AI

AutoScheduler.AI empowers supply chains with its Agentic AI-based Decision Agent that runs your warehouse. It integrates with your existing WMS/LMS/YMS or any other solution to drive value across the supply chain by optimizing labor, inventory, automation, and dock schedules in real-time. AutoScheduler continuously harmonizes data across disparate systems and intelligently sequences tasks throughout the entire operation, adapting in real-time as conditions change. AutoScheduler is a Decision Agent that automates decisions to improve service, increase throughput, and lower operating costs. For more information, visit: http://www.AutoScheduler.AI.

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