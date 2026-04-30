AutoScheduler.AI CEO Keith Moore Honored with Inaugural Innovative Supply Chain Leadership Award 

AUSTIN, Texas, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoScheduler.AI , a leading AI-based Decision Intelligence Platform that unifies and automates warehouse decision-making, announces that CEO Keith Moore has been named the winner of the inaugural Innovative Supply Chain Leadership Award for 2026, presented by Supply Chain Now.

The award was announced in conjunction with National Supply Chain Day® 2026. To mark the occasion, Supply Chain Now introduced two premier honors celebrating industry excellence: the Innovative Supply Chain Leadership Award and the “Do Good, Give Forward, Be the Change” Award.

Recognizing Visionary Leadership

The Innovative Supply Chain Leadership Award is exclusively reserved for individuals who demonstrate forward-thinking strategy, relentless innovation, and a quantifiable impact on global logistics. Under Keith Moore’s leadership, AutoScheduler has pioneered the use of AI to unify and orchestrate complex warehouse environments.

“Congratulations to the entire AutoScheduler team for continuing to drive powerful change across the supply chain industry,” says Scott Luton, Founder & CEO, Supply Chain Now. “It’s been one of our favorite ongoing stories to share. In recognition of Keith’s leadership and impact, Supply Chain Now is proud to honor him for pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in supply chain by bringing innovation into real-world execution and helping organizations operate more intelligently, efficiently, and proactively.”

A Commitment to Innovation

“I am deeply honored to receive this recognition from such a respected voice in our industry,” says Keith Moore, CEO of AutoScheduler.AI. “There is no better time than National Supply Chain Day to celebrate the incredible progress our industry has made. Receiving the first Innovative Supply Chain Leadership Award is a massive honor, but it’s also a reminder of our responsibility to keep pushing the boundaries of what’s possible. We’re proud to stand alongside Supply Chain Now in elevating the people and technologies that keep our world moving."

Celebrating National Supply Chain Day

National Supply Chain Day (NSCD)® is an annual celebration dedicated to elevating the people, processes, and innovations that propel the supply chain industry forward. Visit: https://supplychainnow.com/nscd/.

About AutoScheduler.AI

AutoScheduler.AI empowers supply chains with its Agentic AI-based Decision Agent that runs your warehouse. It integrates with your existing WMS/LMS/YMS or any other solution to drive value across the supply chain by optimizing labor, inventory, automation, and dock schedules in real-time. AutoScheduler continuously harmonizes data across disparate systems and intelligently sequences tasks throughout the entire operation, adapting in real-time as conditions change. AutoScheduler is a Decision Agent that automates decisions to improve service, increase throughput, and lower operating costs. For more information, visit: http://www.AutoScheduler.AI .