AutoScheduler.AI Named a Top Logistics Technology Provider for 5th Consecutive Year

AUSTIN, Texas, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoScheduler.AI , a leading AI-based Decision Intelligence Platform that unifies and automates warehouse decision-making, is proud to announce that it has been named an American Journal of Transportation (AJOT) Top Logistics Provider for the fifth year in a row. This prestigious recognition highlights AutoScheduler’s ongoing commitment to delivering innovative, AI-driven solutions that transform transportation and warehouse operations.

AutoScheduler was selected for its AI-powered warehouse decision platform, which helps enterprises increase throughput, improve On-Time In-Full (OTIF) rates, and eliminate critical bottlenecks. By integrating seamlessly with existing warehouse management systems, AutoScheduler provides the real-time visibility and orchestration necessary to handle the complexities of modern supply chains.

A New Perspective from Leadership

Per the featured article in AJOT , “Rather than simply serving as standalone assistants, these technologies are becoming embedded in execution workflows to help teams interpret signals, prioritize decisions, uncover cost-saving opportunities and act faster.”

While the AJOT article highlights an industry shift toward embedded AI, Keith Moore, CEO of AutoScheduler.AI, emphasizes the human and operational impact of this transition:

“The true power of Agentic AI lies not only in its ability to process data, but in its capacity to grant warehouse leaders 'decision certainty' in a chaotic environment. Winning this AJOT award for the fifth year demonstrates that the industry is moving away from reactive dashboards toward autonomous orchestration. We’re equipping teams with the tools to solve problems before they even manifest on the floor.”

AutoScheduler’s Agentic AI-based Decision Agent acts as the brain of the warehouse, continuously harmonizing data across disparate systems, such as WMS, LMS, and YMS. It intelligently sequences tasks across the entire operation, adapting in real-time as conditions change to optimize labor, inventory, automation, and dock schedules.

About AutoScheduler.AI

AutoScheduler.AI empowers supply chains with its Agentic AI-based Decision Agent that runs your warehouse. It integrates with your existing WMS/LMS/YMS or any other solution to drive value across the supply chain by optimizing labor, inventory, automation, and dock schedules in real-time. AutoScheduler continuously harmonizes data across disparate systems and intelligently sequences tasks throughout the entire operation, adapting in real-time as conditions change. AutoScheduler is a Decision Agent that automates decisions to improve service, increase throughput, and lower operating costs. For more information, visit: http://www.AutoScheduler.AI .