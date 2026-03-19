ESW Launches AI FlightPlan™ as Companies Struggle to Turn AI Into Real Results

NEW YORK, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As adoption of tools like Microsoft Copilot Agents & Applications surges, many organizations are failing to translate AI experimentation into real business impact.

To address this gap, eSoftware Associates (ESW) has launched AI FlightPlan™, a structured engagement designed to help organizations identify, prioritize, and implement high-value AI initiatives across their operations.

“Companies are moving fast with AI, but most are still guessing where it actually fits,” said Russell Kommer, CEO of eSoftware Associates. “AI FlightPlan™ replaces that guesswork with a clear, actionable plan.”

From AI Experimentation to Execution

AI FlightPlan™ is a focused engagement that evaluates an organization’s systems, workflows, and priorities to identify:

High-impact AI use cases

Opportunities for automation and AI agents

Microsoft Copilot and Power Platform applications

Data, security, and governance considerations

The outcome is a prioritized roadmap with clear next steps, timelines, and expected effort—allowing organizations to move quickly and confidently.

Learn More

https://www.eswcompany.com/ai-flightplan-implementing-ai-across-your-business/

About eSoftware Associates Inc (ESW)

eSoftware Associates is a Microsoft consulting and development firm specializing in Microsoft 365, SharePoint, Power Platform, and AI-driven business solutions. Since 2006, the firm has helped organizations build custom systems that improve operations and reduce manual work.

Contact

Russell Kommer, CEO

eSoftware Associates

https://www.eswcompany.com

Contact@eswcompany.com