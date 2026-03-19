Questex Recognized for High-Impact Content, Delivers Year-Round Insights to Communities

NEW YORK, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex, a leading information services and events company focused on high-growth B2B markets, today announces it has been shortlisted for 11 Jesse H. Neal Awards, the most prestigious awards for business journalism and content creation, and seven American Society of Business Publication Editors (ASBPE) Azbee awards, the most competitive awards programs for B2B media. With its focus on creating high-impact content and events that fuel business growth, Questex continues to raise the bar in how businesses connect.

“Content is at the heart of our business. This recognition celebrates our team’s relentless dedication to producing content that educates and drives meaningful results. We thank and congratulate our content teams for the expertise, insight and influence they bring to our audiences,” said Paul Miller, CEO of Questex.

Jesse H. Neal Awards finalists

Affordable Housing Finance

Best Brand-Related Event: AHF Live: The Affordable Housing Developers Summit

Best Subject-Related Package: The Preservation Challenge



American Salon

Best Standalone Issue: American Salon Lookbook: a showcase of the beauty industry’s best, brightest, and hottest — featuring trends, creative artistry, and industry developments



Fierce Biotech

Best Technical/Scientific Content: Panacea potential: How Nobel-winning regulatory T cells could become a 'universal drug'



Fierce Healthcare

Best Climate Change Coverage: We can't do this alone': Hospitals share lessons from Hurricane Helene to prepare for extreme weather events

Best Explanatory Content: When the hospital leaves town

Best Single Article: When the hospital leaves town



Fierce Network

Best Commentary: Op-Eds By Stephen M. Saunders MBE

Best Government, Legislative and Regulatory Coverage: Stephen M. Saunders MBE

Best Range Of Work By A Single Author: Stephen M. Saunders MBE



Multifamily Executive

Best Award Coverage: 2025 MFE Awards





ASBPE Northeast Regional finalists

Bar & Restaurant News

All Content - Feature Article, Industry: Pride Month and the Hospitality Industry: Experts Say Listen, Collaborate, and Be Authentic

All Content - Impact/Investigative: Immigrants Play a Huge Role in Restaurants and Hospitality; Here’s Why It Matters



Fierce Healthcare

All Content - Enterprise News Story: We can't do this alone': Hospitals share lessons from Hurricane Helene to prepare for extreme weather events

All Content - Group or Company Profile: Alice L. Walton School of Medicine, focused on whole health, opens its doors in Arkansas

All Content - Impact/Investigative: A new wave of middlemen offers 'alternative funding' for specialty drugs. Patients bear the risks



Fierce Network

All Content - Industry News Coverage: Fierce Network: Breaking News, Expert Analysis, and Industry Intelligence



Fierce Pharma

All Content - Individual Profile: The architect of applied hope





For more information on Questex, visit www.questex.com.

About Questex

Questex fuels exceptional business connections—where every buyer and seller interaction matters. Through live events enriched with data insights and active year-round digital communities, we deliver measurable results. It happens here.

Media Contact

Kate Spellman

Chief Commercial Officer

Questex

kspellman@questex.com