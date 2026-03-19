Questex Recognized for High-Impact Content, Delivers Year-Round Insights to Communities

NEW YORK, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex, a leading information services and events company focused on high-growth B2B markets, today announces it has been shortlisted for 11 Jesse H. Neal Awards, the most prestigious awards for business journalism and content creation, and seven American Society of Business Publication Editors (ASBPE) Azbee awards, the most competitive awards programs for B2B media. With its focus on creating high-impact content and events that fuel business growth, Questex continues to raise the bar in how businesses connect.
“Content is at the heart of our business. This recognition celebrates our team’s relentless dedication to producing content that educates and drives meaningful results. We thank and congratulate our content teams for the expertise, insight and influence they bring to our audiences,” said Paul Miller, CEO of Questex.
Jesse H. Neal Awards finalists
- Best Brand-Related Event: AHF Live: The Affordable Housing Developers Summit
- Best Subject-Related Package: The Preservation Challenge
- Best Standalone Issue: American Salon Lookbook: a showcase of the beauty industry’s best, brightest, and hottest — featuring trends, creative artistry, and industry developments
- Best Technical/Scientific Content: Panacea potential: How Nobel-winning regulatory T cells could become a 'universal drug'
- Best Climate Change Coverage: We can't do this alone': Hospitals share lessons from Hurricane Helene to prepare for extreme weather events
- Best Explanatory Content: When the hospital leaves town
- Best Single Article: When the hospital leaves town
- Best Commentary: Op-Eds By Stephen M. Saunders MBE
- Best Government, Legislative and Regulatory Coverage: Stephen M. Saunders MBE
- Best Range Of Work By A Single Author: Stephen M. Saunders MBE
- Best Award Coverage: 2025 MFE Awards
ASBPE Northeast Regional finalists
- All Content - Feature Article, Industry: Pride Month and the Hospitality Industry: Experts Say Listen, Collaborate, and Be Authentic
- All Content - Impact/Investigative: Immigrants Play a Huge Role in Restaurants and Hospitality; Here’s Why It Matters
Fierce Healthcare
- All Content - Enterprise News Story: We can't do this alone': Hospitals share lessons from Hurricane Helene to prepare for extreme weather events
- All Content - Group or Company Profile: Alice L. Walton School of Medicine, focused on whole health, opens its doors in Arkansas
- All Content - Impact/Investigative: A new wave of middlemen offers 'alternative funding' for specialty drugs. Patients bear the risks
Fierce Network
- All Content - Industry News Coverage: Fierce Network: Breaking News, Expert Analysis, and Industry Intelligence
- All Content - Individual Profile: The architect of applied hope
For more information on Questex, visit www.questex.com.
About Questex
Questex fuels exceptional business connections—where every buyer and seller interaction matters. Through live events enriched with data insights and active year-round digital communities, we deliver measurable results. It happens here.
Media Contact
Kate Spellman
Chief Commercial Officer
Questex
kspellman@questex.com