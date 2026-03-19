Saviynt and Cyera Partner to Secure AI-Era Access with Unified Identity and Data Security

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saviynt, a leading provider of AI-powered identity security and governance, and Cyera, the fastest-growing AI security platform, today announced a new partnership that brings identity and data security together to deliver a more complete view of enterprise risk.

AI adoption is creating access at a speed and scale that identity and data security programs weren't built to govern. Unlike a human identity that operates within predictable boundaries, a single AI agent can touch more enterprise data in seconds than an employee can in a year, often through pathways legacy tools can't see. The scale of the problem is significant. According to Cyera's 2025 State of AI Report , only 13% of organizations have strong visibility into how AI interacts with enterprise data, while Saviynt's 2026 CISO AI Risk Report found that 86% don't enforce access policies for AI identities.

As both human and AI-driven identities multiply, so does the risk created by siloed tools. Identity tools show who has access. Data security tools show what’s at risk. But when the two operate in silos, security teams are left with an incomplete picture of who is actually accessing sensitive data and where exposure lives.

Together, Saviynt’s Identity Security Posture Management and Cyera’s Data Security Posture Management platforms integrate identity entitlements with real-time data classification, giving enterprises a single view of identity and data risk. Security teams can now automate least-privilege access enforcement and prevent over-privileged accounts from reaching their most sensitive data at scale.

"Identity and data security have always been treated as separate disciplines, but in today’s threat landscape, that separation is a liability, " said Jeff Margolies, Chief Product and Strategy Officer at Saviynt. "As human and AI-driven identities scale across the enterprise, security teams need context they’ve never had before. They don’t just need to know who or what has access, but also whether that access is appropriate given the sensitivity of the data involved. This integration delivers that clarity and control.”

“Security teams can’t govern access in a vacuum,” said Jason Clark, Chief Strategy Officer at Cyera. “Knowing who has access is only half the story. In the age of AI, where identities and agents interact with data at machine speed, understanding what data is at risk is critical. By bringing Cyera’s data intelligence into Saviynt’s identity security platform, we’re giving organizations the context they need to stop over-privileged access before it’s exploited, and turning security from a guessing game into a competitive advantage.”

Immediate Visibility into Data Risk Across All Identities

With Saviynt and Cyera, organizations can:

Eliminate blind spots across identity and data by correlating identity entitlements with precise data sensitivity across cloud, SaaS, and hybrid environments.

by correlating identity entitlements with precise data sensitivity across cloud, SaaS, and hybrid environments. Enforce smarter access decisions and least-privilege with real-time data context to right-size access, reduce over-privileged accounts, and prioritize remediation for human, non-human, and AI identities.

with real-time data context to right-size access, reduce over-privileged accounts, and prioritize remediation for human, non-human, and AI identities. Maintain continuous compliance and audit readiness through automated reviews, policy-driven controls, and ongoing monitoring informed by AI-native data intelligence



This shared approach helps eliminate unmonitored pathways between identities and sensitive data, reducing risk while simplifying governance for security and compliance teams.

Customers now gain previously missing context behind access decisions. By bringing identity and data context together, Saviynt and Cyera help security teams move from static, manual reviews to dynamic, risk-aware governance built for modern environments. Together, Saviynt and Cyera ensure that as access evolves and automation scales, data remains the most protected asset and an enterprises’ most competitive edge.

Additional details about the Saviynt and Cyera partnership, including demos, are available on Saviynt’s Cyera partner page .

About Saviynt

Saviynt is a leading provider of identity security and governance solutions, helping organizations secure human and non-human identities, govern access, and reduce risk across complex enterprise environments. Saviynt’s AI-driven platform supports human, non-human, and machine identities across cloud, SaaS, and hybrid infrastructures.

About Cyera

Cyera is the AI Security Platform built for the age of agents. Enterprises like Paramount, Chipotle, and Valvoline use Cyera to control exactly what data their AI can reach — and govern what happens next. The platform secures data at rest, in motion, and in use, whether touched by humans or AI agents. Valued at $9 billion and backed by over $1.7 billion from Accel, Blackstone, Cyberstarts, Georgian, Lightspeed, and Sequoia. Protect your data. Secure AI.

Saviynt Media Contact:

pr@saviynt.com

Cyera Media Contact:

press@cyera.io

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fbb578b3-6b48-4929-8bc3-8522e65f4ce0