Saviynt Strengthens Executive Team to Accelerate AI Identity Security Leadership





LOS ANGELES, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saviynt , the AI-era identity security platform, today announced the appointment of Pete Angstadt as its first Chief Commercial Officer and Brad Myers as Chief Customer Officer. The executive appointments enhance Saviynt’s leadership as the company scales its global operations, deepens its customer engagements, and helps organizations securely adopt AI at scale.

The appointments build on a period of strong momentum for Saviynt, including a $700 million funding round and $3 billion valuation led by KKR, the launch of the industry’s first Identity Control Plane for AI Agents , and recognition as a 2026 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice for Identity Governance and Administration, and a Globee® Award winner for AI Implementation and Operational Excellence. These appointments reflect Saviynt’s continued investment in the leadership, execution, and customer experience required to scale its category-defining vision.

“Organizations are racing to secure the adoption of AI,” said Paul Zolfaghari, President of Saviynt. “Pete and Brad bring the industry experience, operating results, and customer focus needed for us to deliver exceptional outcomes for our partners and customers in the age of AI. With these additions to our leadership, our continued commitment to innovation, and our unrelenting focus on customer outcomes, Saviynt is well positioned to define the future of identity security for AI.”

As Chief Commercial Officer, Angstadt will lead Saviynt’s commercial and customer-facing organizations, aligning market strategy, revenue execution, and customer engagement under a unified global motion designed to accelerate growth and deliver measurable value for its customers and partners.

As Chief Customer Officer, Myers will lead Saviynt’s global customer organization, helping customers and partners move from implementation to adoption to long-term value as they secure increasingly complex human and AI-driven identity environments.

Angstadt joins Saviynt with a proven track record of scaling identity and cybersecurity companies through major stages of growth. Most recently at Securiti, he served as President of GTM, leading the company through its successful acquisition by Veeam. At Ping Identity, he was Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) during a period of rapid acceleration, helping the company reach the rare $1B ARR milestone. As CRO at ForgeRock, he led growth from $50M to $300M, culminating in its IPO and eventual merger with Ping.

“Saviynt is at a pivotal moment, with strong momentum and a clear opportunity to shape the future of identity security for AI,” said Angstadt. “I’m excited to bring our go-to-market and customer teams together to help enterprises realize value faster and make Saviynt the clear choice for organizations navigating the AI era.”

Myers brings decades of experience leading global organizations and delivering mission-critical solutions for enterprise customers. Prior to joining Saviynt, he spent more than eight years at Splunk as Senior Vice President, where he led global professional services and customer solutions, driving operational excellence and customer engagement. He previously served as Vice President for Cloud Consulting at Oracle and held senior roles at Microsoft, Agilent Technologies, and Ernst & Young.

“Saviynt’s momentum in the market and commitment to customer success immediately stood out to me,” said Myers. “I look forward to helping customers accelerate their AI journeys, drive adoption, and realize measurable outcomes faster.”

To learn more about how Saviynt helps organizations secure identities across human and AI-driven environments, visit www.saviynt.com .

About Saviynt

Saviynt's identity platform manages and governs human, non-human, and AI access to all of an organization's applications, data, and business processes. Saviynt delivers enterprise control over AI, enabling organizations to safely accelerate their deployment and usage of AI now. Customers trust Saviynt to safeguard their digital assets, drive operational efficiency, and reduce compliance costs. Saviynt is recognized as the leader in identity security, with solutions that protect and empower the world’s leading brands, Fortune 500 companies, and government institutions. For more information, please visit www.saviynt.com .

Media Contact:

PR@saviynt.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9f309c4d-c274-4679-860b-5457e75831b2