Saviynt Unveils Industry’s First Identity Control Plane for AI Agents

LOS ANGELES, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saviynt , the AI-era identity security platform, today announced the release of its Saviynt Identity Security for AI solution, establishing enterprise-grade capabilities to fully manage AI agents alongside all other human and non-human identities (NHIs). The platform now provides organizations with continuous visibility, lifecycle governance, and runtime authorization over autonomous AI agents, closing the identity security gap that is currently exposing 91% of enterprises to blind risk .

The rapid scaling of enterprise AI has created a dangerous imbalance where security infrastructure is stalling, unable to keep up with the velocity of machine-speed workflows. AI agents multiply, act autonomously, and at machine speed. Legacy identity models built for human users and deterministic workflows are becoming obsolete. Saviynt’s new identity and access capabilities give organizations the confidence to move AI agents into production. AI agents are writing code, executing financial transactions, responding to customers, and orchestrating business workflows. Yet, most enterprises have no way to see, govern, or control what those agents do once deployed. Saviynt changes that.

“AI agents don't behave like users,” said Vibhuti Sinha, Chief Product Officer at Saviynt. “They act autonomously, access systems continuously, and make decisions in real-time. Traditional identity security was never built for that. We've spent the last two years working alongside enterprises already running agents in production, and what they needed wasn't a policy update; it was a new control plane. That's what we built.”

The Saviynt platform discovers, registers, and monitors agents in real-time across major environments, including Amazon Bedrock, Microsoft Copilot Studio, Google Vertex AI, ServiceNow AI, Salesforce Agentforce and continues to expand integrations with leading agent development ecosystems. It embeds trust and accountability across three core pillars:

Identity Security Posture Management (ISPM) for AI: Saviynt ISPM delivers a continuous, unified view to discover all autonomous agents – authorized or not – while surfacing real-time risks and over-privileged access to eliminate shadow AI and keep security aligned with the rapidly evolving agentic workforce.

Saviynt ISPM delivers a continuous, unified view to discover all autonomous agents – authorized or not – while surfacing real-time risks and over-privileged access to eliminate shadow AI and keep security aligned with the rapidly evolving agentic workforce. Identity Lifecycle Management: Every agent needs an owner. Saviynt governs the full agent lifecycle, from the moment an agent is registered to the day it's decommissioned, so users always know who's responsible for what's running in their environment.

Every agent needs an owner. Saviynt governs the full agent lifecycle, from the moment an agent is registered to the day it's decommissioned, so users always know who's responsible for what's running in their environment. Agent Access Gateway: Agents move much faster than humans, as do their mistakes. Saviynt evaluates every agent interaction in real time and stops unauthorized activity before it can cause damage, whether it's agent-to-agent or agent-to-enterprise application access.



“As AI agents move from experimental use cases into core business operations, the traditional identity models we’ve relied on for decades are no longer enough,” said Gnana Thanikachalam, Global Head of IAM at Hertz. “At Hertz, technology drives our fleet and our customer experience, and we need governance that scales at that same velocity. Partnering with Saviynt has allowed us to move beyond static access toward a dynamic, agentic control plane. By treating AI agents with the same rigor as human identities – from continuous discovery to automated onboarding – we’re not just closing security gaps; we're enabling our teams to innovate with confidence.”

“Scaling autonomous agents requires governance that keeps pace with AI innovation,” said Jeyanth Jambunathan, Head of IAM at The Auto Club Group. “With Saviynt’s identity control plane, we gain real-time visibility and control over AI identities empowering secure innovation at enterprise scale.”

Saviynt built its AI control plane alongside enterprises already running agents in production, including The Auto Club, Hertz and UKG. That close collaboration with design partners delivers a proven edge in tackling real-world complexity and ensures the platform holds up against the real-world requirements of Fortune 500 companies.

“This is our most significant release,” said Sachin Nayyar, CEO at Saviynt. “We have now introduced real-time access enforcement and access gateway to our world-class posture management, identity management, privilege access management, and fine-grained entitlement management, all working together at runtime and at AI speed. This makes Saviynt the only Identity Security company to provide an end-to-end stack of Al Identity capabilities working together as a single service.”

Saviynt’s solution supports the full enterprise ecosystem, from pro-code developers to low-code builders to no-code business users. It also integrates external risk signals from partners like CrowdStrike, Zscaler, Wiz and Cyera, giving security teams a complete view of AI-related risk across their environment.

Learn more about Saviynt’s Identity Security for AI on Saviynt’s blog .

About Saviynt

Saviynt's identity platform manages and governs human, non-human, and AI access to all of an organization's applications, data, and business processes. Saviynt delivers enterprise control over AI, enabling organizations to safely accelerate their deployment and usage of AI now. Customers trust Saviynt to safeguard their digital assets, drive operational efficiency, and reduce compliance costs. Saviynt is recognized as the leader in identity security, with solutions that protect and empower the world’s leading brands, Fortune 500 companies, and government institutions. For more information, please visit www.saviynt.com .